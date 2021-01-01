days_in_month()
Calculates days in month given a timestamptz
Since 1.16.0
Given a timestamptz, returns how many days are in that month.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate how many days in the month of January 1, 2022:
The output looks like this:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
date
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp to use to calculate how many days in the month
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
days_in_month
|INTEGER
|The number of days in the month of the input timestamp.