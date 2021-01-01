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days_in_month()

Calculates days in month given a timestamptz

Since 1.16.0

Given a timestamptz, returns how many days are in that month.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate how many days in the month of January 1, 2022:

SELECT days_in_month('2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz)

The output looks like this:

days_in_month
---------------------
31

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT days_in_month('<date>');
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
dateTIMESTAMPTZ-Timestamp to use to calculate how many days in the month

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
days_in_monthINTEGERThe number of days in the month of the input timestamp.