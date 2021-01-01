Given a timestamptz, returns how many days are in that month.

Calculate how many days in the month of January 1, 2022:

SELECT days_in_month( '2021-01-01 00:00:00+03' :: timestamptz )

The output looks like this:

days_in_month --------------------- 31

The syntax is:

SELECT days_in_month( '<date>' );

Name Type Default Required Description date TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamp to use to calculate how many days in the month