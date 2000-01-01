The first aggregate allows you to get the value of one column as ordered by another. For example, first(temperature, time) returns the earliest temperature value based on time within an aggregate group.

The last and first commands do not use indexes, they perform a sequential scan through the group. They are primarily used for ordered selection within a GROUP BY aggregate, and not as an alternative to an ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1 clause to find the latest value, which uses indexes.

Get the earliest temperature by device_id:

SELECT device_id, first (temp, time ) FROM metrics GROUP BY device_id;

This example uses first and last with an aggregate filter, and avoids null values in the output:

SELECT TIME_BUCKET( '5 MIN' , time_column) AS interv, AVG (temperature) as avg_temp, first (temperature,time_column) FILTER ( WHERE time_column IS NOT NULL ) AS beg_temp, last (temperature,time_column) FILTER ( WHERE time_column IS NOT NULL ) AS end_temp FROM sensors GROUP BY interv

The syntax is:

SELECT first ( value = < anyelement > , time = < anyelement > );

Name Type Default Required Description value ANYELEMENT - ✔ The value to return time ”any” - ✔ The timestamp to use for comparison. Accepts any comparable type such as TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, INTEGER, or BIGINT.