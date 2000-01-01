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last()

Get the last value in one column when rows are ordered by another column

Since 0.0.11-beta

The last aggregate allows you to get the value of one column as ordered by another. For example, last(temperature, time) returns the latest temperature value based on time within an aggregate group.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the temperature every 5 minutes for each device over the past day:

SELECT device_id, time_bucket('5 minutes', time) AS interval,
  last(temp, time)
FROM metrics
WHERE time > now () - INTERVAL '1 day'
GROUP BY device_id, interval
ORDER BY interval DESC;

This example uses first and last with an aggregate filter, and avoids null values in the output:

SELECT
   TIME_BUCKET('5 MIN', time_column) AS interv,
   AVG(temperature) as avg_temp,
   first(temperature,time_column) FILTER(WHERE time_column IS NOT NULL) AS beg_temp,
   last(temperature,time_column) FILTER(WHERE time_column IS NOT NULL) AS end_temp
FROM sensors
GROUP BY interv

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT last(
    value = <anyelement>,
    time = <anyelement>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
valueANYELEMENT-The value to return
time”any”-The timestamp to use for comparison. Accepts any comparable type such as TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, INTEGER, or BIGINT.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
lastANY ELEMENTThe value from the value column corresponding to the latest time within the aggregate group. The return type matches the value input type.