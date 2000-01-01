last()
Get the last value in one column when rows are ordered by another column
Since 0.0.11-beta
The
The
last aggregate allows you to get the value of one column
as ordered by another. For example,
last(temperature, time) returns the
latest temperature value based on time within an aggregate group.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the temperature every 5 minutes for each device over the past day:
This example uses first and last with an aggregate filter, and avoids null values in the output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|The value to return
time
|”any”
|-
|✔
|The timestamp to use for comparison. Accepts any comparable type such as TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, INTEGER, or BIGINT.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
last
|ANY ELEMENT
|The value from the
value column corresponding to the latest
time within the aggregate group. The return type matches the
value input type.