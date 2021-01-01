Translate a metric to a standard month. A standard month is calculated as the exact number of days in a year divided by the number of months in a year, so 365.25/12 = 30.4375. month_normalize() divides a metric by the number of days in the corresponding calendar month and multiplies it by 30.4375.

This enables you to compare metrics for different months and decide which one performed better, objectively. For example, in the following table that summarizes the number of sales for three months, January has the highest number of total sales:

Month Sales Jan 3000 Feb 2900 Mar 2900

When you normalize the sales metrics, you get the following result, showing that February in fact performed better:

Month Normalized sales Jan 2945.56 Feb 3152.46 Mar 2847.38

Get the normalized value for a metric of 1000, and a reference date of January 1, 2021:

SELECT month_normalize( 1000 , '2021-01-01 00:00:00+03' :: timestamptz )

The output looks like this:

month_normalize --------------------- 981 . 8548387096774

The syntax is:

SELECT month_normalize( metric => < metric > , reference_date => <timestamp> , days => <days> );

Name Type Default Required Description metric float8 - ✔ The metric value to normalize reference_date TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamp to normalize the metric with days float8 365.25/12 - Number of days to use for normalization