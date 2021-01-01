month_normalize()
Normalize a monthly metric based on number of days in month
Translate a metric to a standard month. A standard month is calculated as the exact number of days in a year divided by
the number of months in a year, so 365.25/12 = 30.4375.
month_normalize() divides a metric by the number of days in
the corresponding calendar month and multiplies it by 30.4375.
This enables you to compare metrics for different months and decide which one performed better, objectively. For example, in the following table that summarizes the number of sales for three months, January has the highest number of total sales:
|Month
|Sales
|Jan
|3000
|Feb
|2900
|Mar
|2900
When you normalize the sales metrics, you get the following result, showing that February in fact performed better:
|Month
|Normalized sales
|Jan
|2945.56
|Feb
|3152.46
|Mar
|2847.38
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the normalized value for a metric of 1000, and a reference date of January 1, 2021:
The output looks like this:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
metric
|float8
|-
|✔
|The metric value to normalize
reference_date
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp to normalize the metric with
days
|float8
|365.25/12
|-
|Number of days to use for normalization
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
month_normalize
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The normalized metric value, adjusted to a standard 30.4375-day month (365.25/12).