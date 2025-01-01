time_bucket()
Bucket rows by time interval to calculate aggregates
The
time_bucket function is similar to the standard PostgreSQL
date_bin
function. Unlike
date_bin, it allows for arbitrary time intervals of months or
longer. The return value is the bucket’s start time.
Buckets are aligned to start at midnight in UTC+0. The time bucket size (
bucket_width) can be set as INTERVAL or
INTEGER. For INTERVAL-type
bucket_width, you can change the time zone with the optional
timezone parameter. In this
case, the buckets are realigned to start at midnight in the time zone you specify.
Note that during shifts to and from daylight savings, the amount of data
aggregated into the corresponding buckets can be irregular. For example, if the
bucket_width is 2 hours, the number of bucketed hours is either three hours or one hour.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Simple five-minute averaging:
To report the middle of the bucket, instead of the left edge:
For rounding, move the alignment so that the middle of the bucket is at the five-minute mark, and report the middle of the bucket:
In this example, add the explicit cast to ensure that PostgreSQL chooses the correct function.
To shift the alignment of the buckets, you can use the origin parameter passed as a timestamp, timestamptz, or date type. This example shifts the start of the week to a Sunday, instead of the default of Monday:
The value of the origin parameter in this example is
2017-12-31, a Sunday
within the period being analyzed. However, the origin provided to the function
can be before, during, or after the data being analyzed. All buckets are
calculated relative to this origin. So, in this example, any Sunday could have
been used. Note that because
time < TIMESTAMPTZ '2018-01-03' is used in this
example, the last bucket would have only 4 days of data. This cast to TIMESTAMP
converts the time to local time according to the server’s time zone setting.
Bucket temperature values to calculate the average monthly temperature. Set the time zone to ‘Europe/Berlin’ so bucket start and end times are aligned to midnight in Berlin.
To compute buckets on version 7 UUIDs that contain a timestamp in Unix time format, run the following:
When you bucket UUIDs, a regular TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE value is returned.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
bucket_width
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|A PostgreSQL time interval for how long each bucket is
ts
|DATE, TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or UUID (v7)
|-
|✔
|The timestamp to bucket
timezone
|TEXT
|UTC+0
|-
|The time zone for calculating bucket start and end times. Can only be used with
TIMESTAMPTZ and
UUID (version 7). Defaults to UTC+0.
origin
|DATE, TIMESTAMP, or TIMESTAMPTZ
|midnight on January 3, 2000 (for buckets < month) or midnight on January 1, 2000 (for month/year/century buckets)
|-
|Buckets are aligned relative to this timestamp
offset
|INTERVAL
|-
|-
|The time interval to offset all time buckets by. A positive value shifts bucket start and end times later. A negative value shifts bucket start and end times earlier.
offset must be surrounded with double quotes when used as a named argument, because it is a reserved key word in PostgreSQL.
For integer time inputs:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
bucket_width
|SMALLINT, INT, or BIGINT
|-
|✔
|The bucket width. Must match the type of
ts.
ts
|SMALLINT, INT, or BIGINT
|-
|✔
|The timestamp to bucket
offset
|SMALLINT, INT, or BIGINT
|-
|-
|The amount to offset all buckets by. Must match the type of
ts. A positive value shifts bucket start and end times later. A negative value shifts bucket start and end times earlier.
offset must be surrounded with double quotes when used as a named argument, because it is a reserved key word in PostgreSQL.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
time_bucket
|TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, DATE, or INTEGER
|The start time of the bucket that contains the input timestamp. The return type matches the input
ts type.