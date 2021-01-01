to_epoch()
Convert a timestamptz to a Unix epoch time
Since 1.16.0
Given a timestamptz, return the number of seconds since January 1, 1970 (the Unix epoch).
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Convert a date to a Unix epoch time:
The output looks like this:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
date
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp to use to calculate epoch
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
to_epoch
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The number of seconds since January 1, 1970 (Unix epoch)