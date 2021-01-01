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to_epoch()

Convert a timestamptz to a Unix epoch time

Since 1.16.0

Given a timestamptz, return the number of seconds since January 1, 1970 (the Unix epoch).

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Convert a date to a Unix epoch time:

SELECT to_epoch('2021-01-01 00:00:00+03'::timestamptz);

The output looks like this:

  to_epoch
------------
 1609448400

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT to_epoch('<date>');
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
dateTIMESTAMPTZ-Timestamp to use to calculate epoch

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
to_epochDOUBLE PRECISIONThe number of seconds since January 1, 1970 (Unix epoch)