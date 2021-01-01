Given a timestamptz, return the number of seconds since January 1, 1970 (the Unix epoch).

Convert a date to a Unix epoch time:

SELECT to_epoch( '2021-01-01 00:00:00+03' :: timestamptz );

The output looks like this:

to_epoch ------------ 1609448400

The syntax is:

SELECT to_epoch( '<date>' );

Name Type Default Required Description date TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamp to use to calculate epoch