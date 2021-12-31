Gapfilling overview
Aggregate data by time interval while filling in gaps of missing data
time_bucket_gapfill works similarly to
time_bucket, but adds
gapfilling capabilities. The other functions in this group must be used in the
same query as
time_bucket_gapfill. They control how missing values are treated.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm”
time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm
Get the daily average metric value. Use
time_bucket_gapfill without specifying
a gapfilling algorithm. This leaves the missing values as
NULL:
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward”
time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward
Get the daily average metric value. Use
locf to carry the last value forward
if a value is missing. Note that
avg is nested inside
locf, and not the
other way around.
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with prev expression”
time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with
prev expression
Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional
prev argument to
locf to fill gaps at the beginning of the queried time range. Note that the
prev expression returns just a value to fill the gap with. This is sufficient since the value is just carried forward and not further processed.
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation”
time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation
Get the daily average metric value. Use
interpolate to linearly interpolate
the value if it is missing. Note that
avg is nested inside
interpolate.
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with prev and next expression”
time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with
prev and
next expression
Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional
prev and
next arguments to interpolate to extrapolate the missing values starting and ending the queried time range. Note that the
prev and
next expressions each return a tuple with time and value. The time is necessary to compute the missing values correctly.
Use Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument”
time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument
Get the daily average metric value, using
Europe/Berlin as the timezone. Note
that daily time buckets now start at
23:00 UTC, which is equivalent to
midnight in Berlin for the selected dates:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Bucket functionSection titled “Bucket function”
time_bucket_gapfill(): bucket rows by time interval while filling gaps in data
InterpolatorsSection titled “Interpolators”
locf(): fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward
interpolate(): fill in missing values by linear interpolation