Gapfilling overview

time_bucket_gapfill works similarly to time_bucket , but adds gapfilling capabilities. The other functions in this group must be used in the same query as time_bucket_gapfill . They control how missing values are treated.

time_bucket_gapfill must be used as a top-level expression in a query or subquery. You cannot, for example, nest time_bucket_gapfill in another function (such as round(time_bucket_gapfill(...)) ), or cast the result of the gapfilling call. If you need to cast, you can use time_bucket_gapfill in a subquery, and let the outer query do the type cast.

Use time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm”

Get the daily average metric value. Use time_bucket_gapfill without specifying a gapfilling algorithm. This leaves the missing values as NULL :

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time ) AS day , avg ( value ) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward”

Get the daily average metric value. Use locf to carry the last value forward if a value is missing. Note that avg is nested inside locf , and not the other way around.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time ) AS day , locf( avg ( value )) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with prev expression Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with prev expression”

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev argument to locf to fill gaps at the beginning of the queried time range. Note that the prev expression returns just a value to fill the gap with. This is sufficient since the value is just carried forward and not further processed.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time ) AS day , device_id, locf( avg ( value ), ( SELECT value FROM metrics m2 WHERE time < '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND m . device_id = m2 . device_id ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1 ) ) as value FROM metrics m WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day , device_id ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 (10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation”

Get the daily average metric value. Use interpolate to linearly interpolate the value if it is missing. Note that avg is nested inside interpolate .

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time ) AS day , interpolate( avg ( value )) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.32289408038588 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | (10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with prev and next expression Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with prev and next expression”

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev and next arguments to interpolate to extrapolate the missing values starting and ending the queried time range. Note that the prev and next expressions each return a tuple with time and value. The time is necessary to compute the missing values correctly.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time ) AS day , device_id, interpolate( avg ( value ), ( SELECT ( time , value ) FROM metrics m2 WHERE time < '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND m . device_id = m2 . device_id ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 1 ), ( SELECT ( time , value ) FROM metrics m2 WHERE time > '2021-12-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz AND m . device_id = m2 . device_id ORDER BY time ASC LIMIT 1 ) ) as value FROM metrics m WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day , device_id ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 48.61293155993108 2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485 2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 56.32289408038588 2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266 2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 46.09172424261765 2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 42.53498707820027 2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014 2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 | 47.84420001415975 (10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument”

Get the daily average metric value, using Europe/Berlin as the timezone. Note that daily time buckets now start at 23:00 UTC , which is equivalent to midnight in Berlin for the selected dates:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 day' , time , 'Europe/Berlin' ) AS day , interpolate( avg ( value )) as value FROM metrics WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00' :: timestamptz AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00' :: timestamptz GROUP BY day ORDER BY day desc ;

day | value -----------------------+-------------------- 2022-01-09 23:00:00+00 | 2022-01-08 23:00:00+00 | 48.65079127913703 2022-01-07 23:00:00+00 | 47.31847777099154 2022-01-06 23:00:00+00 | 55.98845740343859 2022-01-05 23:00:00+00 | 55.61667401777108 2022-01-04 23:00:00+00 | 58.74115574522012 2022-01-03 23:00:00+00 | 45.77993635988273 2022-01-02 23:00:00+00 | 41.78689923453202 2022-01-01 23:00:00+00 | 24.324313477743974 2021-12-31 23:00:00+00 | 48.86680377661261 2021-12-30 23:00:00+00 | (11 rows)

time_bucket_gapfill() : bucket rows by time interval while filling gaps in data