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Gapfilling overview

Aggregate data by time interval while filling in gaps of missing data

time_bucket_gapfill works similarly to time_bucket, but adds gapfilling capabilities. The other functions in this group must be used in the same query as time_bucket_gapfill. They control how missing values are treated.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Use time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill without a gapfilling algorithm”

Get the daily average metric value. Use time_bucket_gapfill without specifying a gapfilling algorithm. This leaves the missing values as NULL:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,
    avg(value) as value
    FROM metrics
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |
2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485
2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 |
2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 |  46.09172424261765
2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 |  42.53498707820027
2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 |
2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |
(10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward”

Get the daily average metric value. Use locf to carry the last value forward if a value is missing. Note that avg is nested inside locf, and not the other way around.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,
    locf(avg(value)) as value
    FROM metrics
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485
2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 |  46.09172424261765
2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 |  42.53498707820027
2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |
(10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with prev expression

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and carry last value forward with prev expression”

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev argument to locf to fill gaps at the beginning of the queried time range. Note that the prev expression returns just a value to fill the gap with. This is sufficient since the value is just carried forward and not further processed.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,
    device_id,
    locf(
        avg(value),
        (
            SELECT value
            FROM metrics m2
            WHERE time < '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz AND
            m.device_id=m2.device_id
            ORDER BY time DESC
            LIMIT 1
        )
    ) as value
    FROM metrics m
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day, device_id
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485
2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 |  46.09172424261765
2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 |  42.53498707820027
2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
(10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation”

Get the daily average metric value. Use interpolate to linearly interpolate the value if it is missing. Note that avg is nested inside interpolate.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,
    interpolate(avg(value)) as value
    FROM metrics
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |
2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485
2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 |  56.32289408038588
2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 |  46.09172424261765
2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 |  42.53498707820027
2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014
2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |
(10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with prev and next expression

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill and use linear interpolation with prev and next expression”

Get the daily average metric value. Use the optional prev and next arguments to interpolate to extrapolate the missing values starting and ending the queried time range. Note that the prev and next expressions each return a tuple with time and value. The time is necessary to compute the missing values correctly.

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time) AS day,
    device_id,
    interpolate(
        avg(value),
        (
            SELECT (time, value)
            FROM metrics m2
            WHERE time < '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz AND
            m.device_id=m2.device_id
            ORDER BY time DESC
            LIMIT 1
        ),
        (
            SELECT (time, value)
            FROM metrics m2
            WHERE time > '2021-12-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz AND
            m.device_id=m2.device_id
            ORDER BY time ASC
            LIMIT 1
        )
    ) as value
    FROM metrics m
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day, device_id
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-08 00:00:00+00 |  48.61293155993108
2022-01-07 00:00:00+00 | 54.388267525986485
2022-01-06 00:00:00+00 |  56.32289408038588
2022-01-05 00:00:00+00 | 58.257520634785266
2022-01-04 00:00:00+00 |  46.09172424261765
2022-01-03 00:00:00+00 |  42.53498707820027
2022-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 45.189593546180014
2022-01-01 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
2021-12-31 00:00:00+00 |  47.84420001415975
(10 rows)

Use time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument

Section titled “Use time_bucket_gapfill with a timezone argument”

Get the daily average metric value, using Europe/Berlin as the timezone. Note that daily time buckets now start at 23:00 UTC, which is equivalent to midnight in Berlin for the selected dates:

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill('1 day', time, 'Europe/Berlin') AS day,
    interpolate(avg(value)) as value
    FROM metrics
    WHERE time > '2021-12-31 00:00:00+00'::timestamptz
        AND time < '2022-01-10 00:00:00-00'::timestamptz
    GROUP BY day
    ORDER BY day desc;
day                    |              value
-----------------------+--------------------
2022-01-09 23:00:00+00 |
2022-01-08 23:00:00+00 |  48.65079127913703
2022-01-07 23:00:00+00 |  47.31847777099154
2022-01-06 23:00:00+00 |  55.98845740343859
2022-01-05 23:00:00+00 |  55.61667401777108
2022-01-04 23:00:00+00 |  58.74115574522012
2022-01-03 23:00:00+00 |  45.77993635988273
2022-01-02 23:00:00+00 |  41.78689923453202
2022-01-01 23:00:00+00 | 24.324313477743974
2021-12-31 23:00:00+00 |  48.86680377661261
2021-12-30 23:00:00+00 |
(11 rows)

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Bucket function

Section titled “Bucket function”

Interpolators

Section titled “Interpolators”
  • locf(): fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward
  • interpolate(): fill in missing values by linear interpolation