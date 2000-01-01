interpolate()
Fill in missing values by linear interpolation
Since 1.1.1
Fill in missing values by linear interpolation.
Use in the same query as
Fill in missing values by linear interpolation.
Use in the same query as
time_bucket_gapfill.
interpolate cannot be nested inside another function call.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|SMALLINT
|INTEGER
|BIGINT
|REAL
prev
|EXPRESSION
|-
|-
|If no previous value is available for gapfilling, use the
prev lookup expression to get a previous value. For example, you can use
prev to fill in the first bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return a
(time, value) tuple with types corresponding to the bucketed times and values.
next
|EXPRESSION
|-
|-
|If no next value is available for gapfilling, use the
next lookup expression to get a next value. For example, you can use
next to fill in the last bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return a
(time, value) tuple with types corresponding to the bucketed times and values.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolate
|SMALLINT, INTEGER, BIGINT, REAL, or DOUBLE PRECISION
|The gapfilled value. The return type matches the input
value type.