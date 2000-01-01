locf()
Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward
Since 1.1.1
Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward.
Use in the same query as
Fill in missing values by carrying the last observed value forward.
Use in the same query as
time_bucket_gapfill.
locf cannot be nested inside another function call.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|ANY ELEMENT
|-
|✔
|The value to carry forward
prev
|EXPRESSION
|-
|-
|If no previous value is available for gapfilling, use the
prev lookup expression to get a previous value. For example, you can use
prev to fill in the first bucket in a queried time range. The expression must return just a value (not a tuple as expected by the
interpolate function) with the same type as the
value parameter.
treat_null_as_missing
|BOOLEAN
|-
|-
|When
true,
NULL values are ignored, and only non-
NULL values are carried forward.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
locf
|ANY ELEMENT
|The gapfilled value. The return type matches the input
value type.