time_bucket_gapfill()
Bucket rows by time interval while filling gaps in data
Since 1.2.0
Group data into buckets based on time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data.
If you don’t provide a gapfilling algorithm, such as
Group data into buckets based on time interval, while filling in gaps of missing data.
If you don’t provide a gapfilling algorithm, such as
locf or
interpolate, gaps are left as
NULL in the returned
data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Create a hypertable
-
Fill missing hourly sensor data with gapfilling and interpolation
Returns something like:
hour sensor_id avg_temp interpolated_temp locf_temp 2025-12-10 09:00:00+00 1 23.54183788470983 23.54183788470983 23.54183788470983 2025-12-10 09:00:00+00 3 23.501428105258427 23.501428105258427 23.501428105258427 2025-12-10 09:00:00+00 2 23.561574556138247 23.561574556138247 23.561574556138247 2025-12-10 10:00:00+00 1 22.51280004019483 22.51280004019483 22.51280004019483 2025-12-10 10:00:00+00 2 22.49593389975133 22.49593389975133 22.49593389975133 2025-12-10 10:00:00+00 3 22.512339294279585 22.512339294279585 22.512339294279585 2025-12-10 11:00:00+00 1 21.258753537111346 21.258753537111346 21.258753537111346 2025-12-10 11:00:00+00 2 21.320573198758982 21.320573198758982 21.320573198758982 2025-12-10 11:00:00+00 3 21.29395273116155 21.29395273116155 21.29395273116155 2025-12-10 12:00:00+00 1 20.01722603628097 20.01722603628097 20.01722603628097 2025-12-10 12:00:00+00 2 19.985153555974925 19.985153555974925 19.985153555974925 2025-12-10 12:00:00+00 3 20.002541510158228 20.002541510158228 20.002541510158228
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
bucket_width
|INTERVAL
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|TIMESTAMP
|DATE
|SMALLINT
timezone
|TEXT
|-
|-
|The timezone to use for bucketing. For example,
Europe/Berlin. Available in TimescaleDB 2.9 or later. Does not work for integer-based time. If you have an untyped
start or
finish argument and a
timezone argument, you might run into a problem where you are not passing your arguments for the parameter that you expect. To solve this, either name your arguments or explicitly type cast them.
start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|INTEGER
|-
|-
finish
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|INTEGER
|-
|-
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
time_bucket_gapfill
|TIMESTAMPTZ or INTEGER
|The start time of the time bucket. The return type matches the input
time type.