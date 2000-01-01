Hypertables and chunks

Tiger Cloud supercharges your real-time analytics by letting you run complex queries continuously, with near-zero latency. Under the hood, this is achieved by using hypertables, PostgreSQL tables that automatically partition your time-series data by time and optionally by other dimensions. When you run a query, Tiger Cloud identifies the correct partition, called chunk, and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.

Hypertables offer the following benefits:

Efficient data management with automated partitioning by time : Tiger Cloud splits your data into chunks that hold data from a specific time range. For example, one day or one week. You can configure this range to better suit your needs.

Better performance with strategic indexing : an index on time in the descending order is automatically created when you create a hypertable. More indexes are created on the chunk level, to optimize performance. You can create additional indexes, including unique indexes, on the columns you need.

Faster queries with chunk skipping : Tiger Cloud skips the chunks that are irrelevant in the context of your query, dramatically reducing the time and resources needed to fetch results. Even more, you can enable chunk skipping on non-partitioning columns.

Advanced data analysis with hyperfunctions: Tiger Cloud enables you to efficiently process, aggregate, and analyze significant volumes of data while maintaining high performance.

To top it all, there is no added complexity, you interact with hypertables in the same way as you would with regular PostgreSQL tables. All the optimization magic happens behind the scenes.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable documentation.

Create a hypertable Section titled “Create a hypertable”

To create a hypertable for your time-series data, use CREATE TABLE . For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data. For example:

CREATE TABLE conditions ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , location TEXT NOT NULL , device TEXT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'device' , tsdb . orderby = 'time DESC' );

When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.

Note For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set partition_column to a time column. If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call add_columnstore_policy after you call CREATE TABLE If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a PostgreSQL relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.

Create a hypertable Section titled “Create a hypertable”

Create a hypertable using the CREATE TABLE syntax with hypercore for optimal performance:

CREATE TABLE conditions ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , location TEXT NOT NULL , device TEXT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . segmentby = 'device' , tsdb . orderby = 'time DESC' );

Drop old chunks Section titled “Drop old chunks”

Remove chunks older than 3 months to manage storage:

SELECT drop_chunks( 'conditions' , INTERVAL '3 months' );

View chunk information Section titled “View chunk information”

Get detailed information about chunks for a hypertable:

SELECT show_chunks( 'conditions' );

Add a space dimension Section titled “Add a space dimension”

Add a second partitioning dimension for multi-dimensional data:

SELECT add_dimension( 'conditions' , 'location' , number_partitions => 4 );

CREATE TABLE : create a hypertable using standard SQL syntax with hypercore

create_chunk() : manually create a chunk with specific dimensional constraints

: manually create a chunk with specific dimensional constraints show_chunks() : display chunks associated with hypertables

: display chunks associated with hypertables drop_chunk() : drop a single chunk from a hypertable

: drop a single chunk from a hypertable drop_chunks() : remove chunks from hypertables by time range

: remove chunks from hypertables by time range move_chunk() : move a chunk to a different tablespace

: move a chunk to a different tablespace reorder_chunk() : reorder a single chunk by an index

: reorder a single chunk by an index merge_chunks() : merge multiple chunks into a single chunk

: merge multiple chunks into a single chunk merge_chunks_concurrently() : merge multiple chunks without blocking reads

: merge multiple chunks without blocking reads split_chunk() : split a chunk into multiple chunks

: split a chunk into multiple chunks chunk_rewrite_cleanup() : clean up state from an aborted chunk rewrite operation

: clean up state from an aborted chunk rewrite operation attach_chunk() : attach a table as a chunk to a hypertable

: attach a table as a chunk to a hypertable detach_chunk() : detach a chunk from a hypertable

: detach a chunk from a hypertable set_chunk_time_interval() : set the time interval for chunk creation

: set the time interval for chunk creation set_integer_now_func() : set function to compute current time for integer-based times

add_dimension() : add a space-partitioning dimension to a hypertable

Size and statistics Section titled “Size and statistics”

hypertable_size() : get the total disk space used by a hypertable

: get the total disk space used by a hypertable hypertable_detailed_size() : get detailed disk space usage for a hypertable

: get detailed disk space usage for a hypertable hypertable_index_size() : get the total size of indexes on a hypertable

: get the total size of indexes on a hypertable hypertable_approximate_size() : get an approximate total size of a hypertable

: get an approximate total size of a hypertable hypertable_approximate_detailed_size() : get approximate detailed size information

: get approximate detailed size information chunks_detailed_size() : get detailed size information for chunks

attach_tablespace() : attach a tablespace to a hypertable

: attach a tablespace to a hypertable detach_tablespace() : detach a tablespace from a hypertable

: detach a tablespace from a hypertable detach_tablespaces() : detach all tablespaces from a hypertable

: detach all tablespaces from a hypertable show_tablespaces() : show tablespaces attached to a hypertable

Reordering and policies Section titled “Reordering and policies”

add_reorder_policy() : add a policy to automatically reorder chunks

: add a policy to automatically reorder chunks remove_reorder_policy() : remove an automatic chunk reordering policy

enable_chunk_skipping() : enable chunk skipping for a hypertable

: enable chunk skipping for a hypertable disable_chunk_skipping() : disable chunk skipping for a hypertable