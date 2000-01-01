Hypertables and chunks
SQL commands and functions for creating and managing hypertables and chunks
Tiger Cloud supercharges your real-time analytics by letting you run complex queries continuously, with near-zero latency. Under the hood, this is achieved by using hypertables, PostgreSQL tables that automatically partition your time-series data by time and optionally by other dimensions. When you run a query, Tiger Cloud identifies the correct partition, called chunk, and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.
Hypertables offer the following benefits:
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Efficient data management with automated partitioning by time: Tiger Cloud splits your data into chunks that hold data from a specific time range. For example, one day or one week. You can configure this range to better suit your needs.
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Better performance with strategic indexing: an index on time in the descending order is automatically created when you create a hypertable. More indexes are created on the chunk level, to optimize performance. You can create additional indexes, including unique indexes, on the columns you need.
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Faster queries with chunk skipping: Tiger Cloud skips the chunks that are irrelevant in the context of your query, dramatically reducing the time and resources needed to fetch results. Even more, you can enable chunk skipping on non-partitioning columns.
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Advanced data analysis with hyperfunctions: Tiger Cloud enables you to efficiently process, aggregate, and analyze significant volumes of data while maintaining high performance.
To top it all, there is no added complexity, you interact with hypertables in the same way as you would with regular PostgreSQL tables. All the optimization magic happens behind the scenes.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable documentation.
Create a hypertableSection titled “Create a hypertable”
To create a hypertable for your time-series data, use
CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in
the columnstore, remember to
segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data. For example:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning
column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a
columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and
aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the
columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
after or
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must
remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column
in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column,
TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set
partition_column to a
time column.
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call add_columnstore_policy after you call CREATE TABLE
If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a PostgreSQL relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a hypertableSection titled “Create a hypertable”
Create a hypertable using the
CREATE TABLE syntax with hypercore for optimal performance:
Drop old chunksSection titled “Drop old chunks”
Remove chunks older than 3 months to manage storage:
View chunk informationSection titled “View chunk information”
Get detailed information about chunks for a hypertable:
Add a space dimensionSection titled “Add a space dimension”
Add a second partitioning dimension for multi-dimensional data:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Table creationSection titled “Table creation”
CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable using standard SQL syntax with hypercore
Chunk managementSection titled “Chunk management”
create_chunk(): manually create a chunk with specific dimensional constraints
show_chunks(): display chunks associated with hypertables
drop_chunk(): drop a single chunk from a hypertable
drop_chunks(): remove chunks from hypertables by time range
move_chunk(): move a chunk to a different tablespace
reorder_chunk(): reorder a single chunk by an index
merge_chunks(): merge multiple chunks into a single chunk
merge_chunks_concurrently(): merge multiple chunks without blocking reads
split_chunk(): split a chunk into multiple chunks
chunk_rewrite_cleanup(): clean up state from an aborted chunk rewrite operation
attach_chunk(): attach a table as a chunk to a hypertable
detach_chunk(): detach a chunk from a hypertable
set_chunk_time_interval(): set the time interval for chunk creation
set_integer_now_func(): set function to compute current time for integer-based times
Dimension managementSection titled “Dimension management”
add_dimension(): add a space-partitioning dimension to a hypertable
Size and statisticsSection titled “Size and statistics”
hypertable_size(): get the total disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_detailed_size(): get detailed disk space usage for a hypertable
hypertable_index_size(): get the total size of indexes on a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_size(): get an approximate total size of a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_detailed_size(): get approximate detailed size information
chunks_detailed_size(): get detailed size information for chunks
Tablespace managementSection titled “Tablespace management”
attach_tablespace(): attach a tablespace to a hypertable
detach_tablespace(): detach a tablespace from a hypertable
detach_tablespaces(): detach all tablespaces from a hypertable
show_tablespaces(): show tablespaces attached to a hypertable
Reordering and policiesSection titled “Reordering and policies”
add_reorder_policy(): add a policy to automatically reorder chunks
remove_reorder_policy(): remove an automatic chunk reordering policy
Query optimizationSection titled “Query optimization”
enable_chunk_skipping(): enable chunk skipping for a hypertable
disable_chunk_skipping(): disable chunk skipping for a hypertable
Legacy functionsSection titled “Legacy functions”
For backward compatibility, TimescaleDB also provides
create_hypertable(), which was the
original function for creating hypertables. Use
CREATE TABLE for new hypertables.