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Hypertables and chunks

SQL commands and functions for creating and managing hypertables and chunks

Tiger Cloud supercharges your real-time analytics by letting you run complex queries continuously, with near-zero latency. Under the hood, this is achieved by using hypertables, PostgreSQL tables that automatically partition your time-series data by time and optionally by other dimensions. When you run a query, Tiger Cloud identifies the correct partition, called chunk, and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.

Hypertable architecture: automatic time-based partitioning into chunks

Hypertables offer the following benefits:

  • Efficient data management with automated partitioning by time: Tiger Cloud splits your data into chunks that hold data from a specific time range. For example, one day or one week. You can configure this range to better suit your needs.

  • Better performance with strategic indexing: an index on time in the descending order is automatically created when you create a hypertable. More indexes are created on the chunk level, to optimize performance. You can create additional indexes, including unique indexes, on the columns you need.

  • Faster queries with chunk skipping: Tiger Cloud skips the chunks that are irrelevant in the context of your query, dramatically reducing the time and resources needed to fetch results. Even more, you can enable chunk skipping on non-partitioning columns.

  • Advanced data analysis with hyperfunctions: Tiger Cloud enables you to efficiently process, aggregate, and analyze significant volumes of data while maintaining high performance.

To top it all, there is no added complexity, you interact with hypertables in the same way as you would with regular PostgreSQL tables. All the optimization magic happens behind the scenes.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable documentation.

Create a hypertable

Section titled “Create a hypertable”

To create a hypertable for your time-series data, use CREATE TABLE. For efficient queries on data in the columnstore, remember to segmentby the column you will use most often to filter your data. For example:

CREATE TABLE conditions (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ       NOT NULL,
  location    TEXT              NOT NULL,
  device      TEXT              NOT NULL,
  temperature DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL,
  humidity    DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL
) WITH (
  tsdb.hypertable,
  tsdb.segmentby = 'device',
  tsdb.orderby = 'time DESC'
);

When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.

You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.

You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.

Note

For TimescaleDB v2.23.0 and higher, the table is automatically partitioned on the first column in the table with a timestamp data type. If multiple columns are suitable candidates as a partitioning column, TimescaleDB throws an error and asks for an explicit definition. For earlier versions, set partition_column to a time column.

If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.20.0 to v2.22.1, to convert your data to the columnstore after a specific time interval, you have to call add_columnstore_policy after you call CREATE TABLE

If you are self-hosting TimescaleDB v2.19.3 and below, create a PostgreSQL relational table, then convert it using create_hypertable. You then enable hypercore with a call to ALTER TABLE.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a hypertable

Section titled “Create a hypertable”

Create a hypertable using the CREATE TABLE syntax with hypercore for optimal performance:

CREATE TABLE conditions (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ       NOT NULL,
  location    TEXT              NOT NULL,
  device      TEXT              NOT NULL,
  temperature DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL,
  humidity    DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL
) WITH (
  tsdb.hypertable,
  tsdb.segmentby = 'device',
  tsdb.orderby = 'time DESC'
);

Drop old chunks

Section titled “Drop old chunks”

Remove chunks older than 3 months to manage storage:

SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', INTERVAL '3 months');

View chunk information

Section titled “View chunk information”

Get detailed information about chunks for a hypertable:

SELECT show_chunks('conditions');

Add a space dimension

Section titled “Add a space dimension”

Add a second partitioning dimension for multi-dimensional data:

SELECT add_dimension('conditions', 'location', number_partitions => 4);

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Table creation

Section titled “Table creation”
  • CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable using standard SQL syntax with hypercore

Chunk management

Section titled “Chunk management”

Dimension management

Section titled “Dimension management”

Size and statistics

Section titled “Size and statistics”

Tablespace management

Section titled “Tablespace management”

Reordering and policies

Section titled “Reordering and policies”

Query optimization

Section titled “Query optimization”

Legacy functions

Section titled “Legacy functions”

For backward compatibility, TimescaleDB also provides create_hypertable(), which was the original function for creating hypertables. Use CREATE TABLE for new hypertables.