add_dimension()
Add a space-partitioning dimension to a hypertable
Add an additional partitioning dimension to a TimescaleDB hypertable. You can only execute this
add_dimension
command
on an empty hypertable. To convert a normal table to a hypertable, call create hypertable.
The column you select as the dimension can use either:
- Interval partitions: for example, for a second range partition.
- hash partitions: to enable parallelization across multiple disks.
These instructions are for self-hosted TimescaleDB deployments
Best practice is to not use additional dimensions. However, Tiger Cloud transparently provides seamless storage scaling, both in terms of storage capacity and available storage IOPS/bandwidth.
This page describes the generalized hypertable API introduced in TimescaleDB v2.13.0. For information about the deprecated interface, see add_dimension(), deprecated interface.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
First convert table
conditions to a hypertable with just range
partitioning on column
time, then add an additional partition key on
location with four partitions:
Convert table
conditions to a hypertable with range partitioning on
time then add three additional dimensions: one hash partitioning on
location, one range partition on
time_received, and one hash
partitioning on
device_id.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The hypertable to add the dimension to.
dimension
|DIMENSION_INFO
|-
|✔
|To create a
_timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance to partition a hypertable, you call
by_range and
by_hash.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true to print an error if a dimension for the column already exists. By default an exception is raised.
Dimension info
To create a
_timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance, you call add_dimension
to an existing hypertable.
Samples
Hypertables must always have a primary range dimension, followed by an arbitrary number of additional dimensions that can be either range or hash. Typically, this is just one hash. For example:
For incompatible data types such as
jsonb, you can specify a function to the
partition_func argument
of the dimension build to extract a compatible data type. Look in the example section below.
Custom partitioning
By default, TimescaleDB calls PostgreSQL‘s internal hash function for the given type. You use a custom partitioning function for value types that do not have a native PostgreSQL hash function.
You can specify a custom partitioning function for both range and hash partitioning. A partitioning function should
take a
anyelement argument as the only parameter and return a positive
integer hash value. This hash value is
not a partition identifier, but rather the inserted value’s position in the dimension’s key space, which is then
divided across the partitions.
by_range()
Create a by-range dimension builder. You can partition
by_range on it’s own.
Samples
-
Partition on time using
CREATE TABLE
The simplest usage is to partition on a time column:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
This is the default partition, you do not need to add it explicitly.
-
Extract time from a non-time column using
create_hypertable
If you have a table with a non-time column containing the time, such as a JSON column, add a partition function to extract the time:
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
column_name
NAME
|-
|✔
|Name of column to partition on.
partition_func
REGPROC
|-
|✖
|The function to use for calculating the partition of a value.
partition_interval
ANYELEMENT
|-
|✖
|Interval to partition column on.
If the column to be partitioned is a:
-
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, or
DATE: specify
partition_intervaleither as an
INTERVALtype or an integer value in microseconds.
-
Another integer type: specify
partition_intervalas an integer that reflects the column’s underlying semantics. For example, if this column is in UNIX time, specify
partition_intervalin milliseconds.
The partition type and default value depending on column type is:
|Column Type
|Partition Type
|Default value
TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIMEZONE
|INTERVAL/INTEGER
|1 week
TIMESTAMP WITH TIMEZONE
|INTERVAL/INTEGER
|1 week
DATE
|INTERVAL/INTEGER
|1 week
SMALLINT
|SMALLINT
|10000
INT
|INT
|100000
BIGINT
|BIGINT
|1000000
by_hash()
The main purpose of hash partitioning is to enable parallelization across multiple disks within the same time interval. Every distinct item in hash partitioning is hashed to one of N buckets. By default, TimescaleDB uses flexible range intervals to manage chunk sizes.
Parallelizing disk I/O
You use Parallel I/O in the following scenarios:
- Two or more concurrent queries should be able to read from different disks in parallel.
- A single query should be able to use query parallelization to read from multiple disks in parallel.
For the following options:
-
RAID: use a RAID setup across multiple physical disks, and expose a single logical disk to the hypertable. That is, using a single tablespace.
Best practice is to use RAID when possible, as you do not need to manually manage tablespaces in the database.
-
Multiple tablespaces: for each physical disk, add a separate tablespace to the database. TimescaleDB allows you to add multiple tablespaces to a single hypertable. However, although under the hood, a hypertable’s chunks are spread across the tablespaces associated with that hypertable.
When using multiple tablespaces, a best practice is to also add a second hash-partitioned dimension to your hypertable and to have at least one hash partition per disk. While a single time dimension would also work, it would mean that the first chunk is written to one tablespace, the second to another, and so on, and thus would parallelize only if a query’s time range exceeds a single chunk.
When adding a hash partitioned dimension, set the number of partitions to a multiple of number of disks. For example, the number of partitions P=N*Pd where N is the number of disks and Pd is the number of partitions per disk. This enables you to add more disks later and move partitions to the new disk from other disks.
TimescaleDB does not benefit from a very large number of hash partitions, such as the number of unique items you expect in partition field. A very large number of hash partitions leads both to poorer per-partition load balancing (the mapping of items to partitions using hashing), as well as much increased planning latency for some types of queries.
Samples
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
column_name
NAME
|-
|✔
|Name of column to partition on.
partition_func
REGPROC
|-
|✖
|The function to use to calcule the partition of a value.
number_partitions
ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|Number of hash partitions to use for
partitioning_column. Must be greater than 0.
Returns
by_range and
by-hash return an opaque
_timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance, holding the
dimension information used by this function.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
dimension_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the dimension in the TimescaleDB internal catalog
created
|BOOLEAN
true if the dimension was added,
false when you set
if_not_exists to
true and no dimension was added.
On failure, an error is returned:
|Error
|Description
|table “{table_name}” is not a hypertable
|The specified table has not been converted to a hypertable
|column “{column_name}” does not exist
|The specified column does not exist in the hypertable
|column “{column_name}” is already a dimension
|A dimension already exists for this column
|cannot specify both the number of partitions and an interval
|Both
number_partitions and
chunk_time_interval were provided
|invalid interval type for bigint dimension
|An INTERVAL type was used for a BIGINT column instead of an integer value