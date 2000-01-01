attach_chunk()
Attach a chunk to a hypertable
Since 2.21.0
The schema, name, existing constraints, and indexes of
The
While attaching
Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable at a given slice in a dimension.
The schema, name, existing constraints, and indexes of
chunk do not change, even
if a constraint conflicts with a chunk constraint in
hypertable.
The
hypertable you attach
chunk to does not need to have the same dimension columns as the
hypertable you previously detached
chunk from.
While attaching
chunk to
hypertable:
- Dimension columns in
chunkare set as
NOT NULL.
- Any foreign keys in
hypertableare created in
chunk.
You cannot:
- Attaching a chunk that is still attached to another hypertable. First call detach_chunk.
- Attaching foreign tables are not supported.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable for a specific slice in a dimension:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable to attach
chunk to.
chunk
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the chunk to attach.
slices
|JSONB
|-
|✔
|The slice
chunk will occupy in
hypertable.
slices cannot clash with the slice already occupied by an existing chunk in
hypertable.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.