Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable at a given slice in a dimension.

The schema, name, existing constraints, and indexes of chunk do not change, even if a constraint conflicts with a chunk constraint in hypertable .

The hypertable you attach chunk to does not need to have the same dimension columns as the hypertable you previously detached chunk from.

While attaching chunk to hypertable :

Dimension columns in chunk are set as NOT NULL .

are set as . Any foreign keys in hypertable are created in chunk .

You cannot:

Attaching a chunk that is still attached to another hypertable. First call detach_chunk.

Attaching foreign tables are not supported.

Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable for a specific slice in a dimension:

CALL attach_chunk( 'ht' , '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' , '{"device_id": [0, 1000]}' );

The syntax is:

CALL attach_chunk( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' , chunk = '<chunk_name>' , slices = '<jsonb_slices>' );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable to attach chunk to. chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to attach. slices JSONB - ✔ The slice chunk will occupy in hypertable . slices cannot clash with the slice already occupied by an existing chunk in hypertable .

This function returns void.