Attach a tablespace to a hypertable and use it to store chunks. A tablespace is a directory on the filesystem that allows control over where individual tables and indexes are stored on the filesystem. A common use case is to create a tablespace for a particular storage disk, allowing tables to be stored there. To learn more, see the PostgreSQL documentation on tablespaces.

TimescaleDB can manage a set of tablespaces for each hypertable, automatically spreading chunks across the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable. If a hypertable is hash partitioned, TimescaleDB tries to place chunks that belong to the same partition in the same tablespace. Changing the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable may also change the placement behavior. A hypertable with no attached tablespaces has its chunks placed in the database’s default tablespace.

Attach the tablespace disk1 to the hypertable conditions :

SELECT attach_tablespace( 'disk1' , 'conditions' ); SELECT attach_tablespace( 'disk2' , 'conditions' , if_not_attached => true);

The syntax is:

SELECT attach_tablespace( tablespace = '<tablespace_name>' , hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' , if_not_attached = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description tablespace TEXT - ✔ Name of the tablespace to attach. hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Hypertable to attach the tablespace to. if_not_attached BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the tablespace is already attached to the table. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.

Tablespaces need to be created before being attached to a hypertable. Once created, tablespaces can be attached to multiple hypertables simultaneously to share the underlying disk storage. Associating a regular table with a tablespace using the TABLESPACE option to CREATE TABLE , prior to calling create_hypertable , has the same effect as calling attach_tablespace immediately following create_hypertable .

This function returns void.