attach_tablespace()
Attach a tablespace to a hypertable
Attach a tablespace to a hypertable and use it to store chunks. A tablespace is a directory on the filesystem that allows control over where individual tables and indexes are stored on the filesystem. A common use case is to create a tablespace for a particular storage disk, allowing tables to be stored there. To learn more, see the PostgreSQL documentation on tablespaces.
TimescaleDB can manage a set of tablespaces for each hypertable, automatically spreading chunks across the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable. If a hypertable is hash partitioned, TimescaleDB tries to place chunks that belong to the same partition in the same tablespace. Changing the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable may also change the placement behavior. A hypertable with no attached tablespaces has its chunks placed in the database’s default tablespace.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Attach the tablespace
disk1 to the hypertable
conditions:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
tablespace
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|Name of the tablespace to attach.
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Hypertable to attach the tablespace to.
if_not_attached
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the tablespace is already attached to the table. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.
Tablespaces need to be created before
being attached to a hypertable. Once created, tablespaces can be
attached to multiple hypertables simultaneously to share the
underlying disk storage. Associating a regular table with a tablespace
using the
TABLESPACE option to
CREATE TABLE, prior to calling
create_hypertable, has the same effect as calling
attach_tablespace immediately following
create_hypertable.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.