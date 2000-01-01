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chunks_detailed_size()

Get detailed information about disk space used by chunks

Since 0.2.0

Get information about the disk space used by the chunks belonging to a hypertable, returning size information for each chunk table, any indexes on the chunk, any toast tables, and the total size associated with the chunk. All sizes are reported in bytes.

If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns disk space usage information as a separate row per node. The access node is not included since it doesn’t have any local chunk data.

Additional metadata associated with a chunk can be accessed via the timescaledb_information.chunks view.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT * FROM chunks_detailed_size('dist_table')
  ORDER BY chunk_name, node_name;


     chunk_schema      |      chunk_name       | table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes |       node_name
-----------------------+-----------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------------------
 _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_1_chunk |        8192 |       32768 |           0 |       40960 | data_node_1
 _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_2_chunk |        8192 |       32768 |           0 |       40960 | data_node_2
 _timescaledb_internal | _dist_hyper_1_3_chunk |        8192 |       32768 |           0 |       40960 | data_node_3

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT * FROM chunks_detailed_size('<hypertable_name>');
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
chunk_schemaTEXTSchema name of the chunk
chunk_nameTEXTName of the chunk
table_bytesBIGINTDisk space used by the chunk table
index_bytesBIGINTDisk space used by indexes
toast_bytesBIGINTDisk space of toast tables
total_bytesBIGINTTotal disk space used by the chunk, including all indexes and TOAST data
node_nameTEXTNode for which size is reported, applicable only to distributed hypertables
Note

If executed on a relation that is not a hypertable, the function returns NULL.