create_chunk()
Create a chunk with specified dimensional constraints
Manually create a chunk with specific time ranges and space partition boundaries in a hypertable.
You can either create a new chunk, or attach an existing table as a chunk. When you add an existing table, TimescaleDB attaches it to the hypertable and uses it as the data table for the new chunk. If necessary, TimescaleDB renames the table and/or moves the table to the specified schema.
Creating a chunk requires
INSERT privileges on the hypertable. If
chunk_table is provided, the table must
have the same columns and compatible constraints as the hypertable. CHECK constraints must have the same names
as the parent table.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Create a new chunk for a hypertable with a time range:
-
Create a chunk with a custom schema and table name:
-
Create a chunk from an existing table:
-
Create a chunk with space partitioning (advanced):
For hypertables with additional space dimensions, specify all dimension constraints:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|✔
|The hypertable to create the chunk for
slices
|JSONB
|✔
|A JSONB object specifying the dimensional constraints for the chunk. Specify each dimension with a two-element array
[range_start, range_end].
Each key is a dimension column name as defined in
hypertable, and each value is a two-element array
[range_start, range_end].
For timestamp dimensions, use numeric values representing microseconds from Unix epoch or ISO 8601 timestamp strings. For example,
"2018-01-01 00:00:00". For integer or space dimensions, use numeric values matching the dimension’s data type.
Specify all dimensions defined in the hypertable. For example,
{"time": [1514419200000000, 1515024000000000], "device": [-9223372036854775808, 1073741823]}
schema_name
|NAME
NULL
|✖
|Schema name for the chunk. If not specified, TimescaleDB uses the default chunk schema
table_name
|NAME
NULL
|✖
|Table name for the chunk. If not specified, TimescaleDB generates a default chunk name
chunk_table
|REGCLASS
NULL
|✖
|Attach an existing table as the chunk. TimescaleDB renames and/or moves the table as necessary to match
schema_name and
table_name
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
chunk_id
|INTEGER
|The internal ID of the chunk
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|The internal ID of the hypertable
schema_name
|NAME
|The schema name of the new chunk
table_name
|NAME
|The table name of the new chunk
relkind
|CHAR
|The relation kind, usually
r for a regular table
slices
|JSONB
|The dimensional constraints that define the chunk
created
|BOOLEAN
true if a new chunk was created. If a chunk with the same dimensional constraints already exists, the function returns information about the existing chunk with
created set to
false