create_hypertable()
Create a hypertable
Replace a standard PostgreSQL relational table with a hypertable that is partitioned on a single dimension. To create a new hypertable, best practice is to call CREATE TABLE.
A hypertable is a PostgreSQL table that automatically partitions your data by time. A dimension defines the way your
data is partitioned. All actions work on the resulting hypertable. For example,
ALTER TABLE, and
SELECT.
If the table to convert already contains data, set migrate_data to
TRUE.
However, this may take a long time and there are limitations when the table contains foreign
key constraints.
You cannot run
create_hypertable() on a table that is already partitioned using
declarative partitioning or inheritance. The time column must be defined
as
NOT NULL. If this is not already specified on table creation,
create_hypertable automatically adds
this constraint on the table when it is executed.
This page describes the generalized hypertable API introduced in TimescaleDB v2.13.
The old interface for
create_hypertable is also available.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Before you call
create_hypertable, you create a standard PostgreSQL relational table. For example:
The following examples show you how to create a hypertable from an existing table or a function:
- Time partition a hypertable by time range
- Time partition a hypertable using composite columns and immutable functions
- Time partition a hypertable using ISO formatting
- Time partition a hypertable using UUIDv7
Time partition a hypertable by time rangeSection titled “Time partition a hypertable by time range”
The following examples show different ways to create a hypertable:
-
Convert with range partitioning on the
timecolumn:
-
Convert with a set_chunk_time_interval of 24 hours: Either:
or:
-
With range partitioning on the
timecolumn, do not raise a warning if
conditionsis already a hypertable:
Time partition a hypertable using composite columns and immutable functionsSection titled “Time partition a hypertable using composite columns and immutable functions”
The following example shows how to time partition the
measurements relational table on a composite
column type using a range partitioning function.
-
Create the report type, then an immutable function that converts the column value into a supported column value:
-
Create the hypertable using the immutable function:
Time partition a hypertable using ISO formattingSection titled “Time partition a hypertable using ISO formatting”
The following example shows how to time partition the
events table on a
jsonb (
event) column
type, which has a top level
started key that contains an ISO 8601 formatted timestamp:
Time partition a hypertable using UUIDv7Section titled “Time partition a hypertable using UUIDv7”
-
Create a table with a UUIDv7 column:
-
Partition the table based on the timestamps embedded within the UUID values:
Subsequent data insertion and queries automatically leverage the UUIDv7-based partitioning.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax for
create_hypertable is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
create_default_indexes
BOOLEAN
TRUE
|✖
|Create default indexes on time/partitioning columns.
dimension
DIMENSION_INFO
|-
|✔
|To create a
_timescaledb_internal.dimension_info instance to partition a hypertable, you call
by_range and
by_hash. Note: best practice is to not use additional dimensions, especially on Tiger Cloud.
if_not_exists
BOOLEAN
FALSE
|✖
|Set to
TRUE to print a warning if
relation is already a hypertable. By default, an exception is raised.
migrate_data
BOOLEAN
FALSE
|✖
|Set to
TRUE to migrate any existing data in
relation in to chunks in the new hypertable. Depending on the amount of data to be migrated, setting
migrate_data can lock the table for a significant amount of time. If there are foreign key constraints to other tables in the data to be migrated,
create_hypertable() can run into deadlock. A hypertable can only contain foreign keys to another hypertable.
UNIQUE and
PRIMARY constraints must include the partitioning key.
Deadlock may happen when concurrent transactions simultaneously try to insert data into tables that are referenced in the foreign key constraints, and into the converting table itself. To avoid deadlock, manually obtain a SHARE ROW EXCLUSIVE lock on the referenced tables before you call
create_hypertable in the same transaction.
If you leave
migrate_data set to the default, non-empty tables generate an error when you call
create_hypertable.
relation
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Identifier of the table to convert to a hypertable.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|The ID of the hypertable you created.
created
|BOOLEAN
TRUE when the hypertable is created.
FALSE when
if_not_exists is
true and no hypertable was created.
On failure, an error is returned:
|Error
|Description
table "<name>" is already a hypertable
|The table is already a hypertable. Use
if_not_exists => TRUE to suppress this error.
column "<name>" does not exist
|The specified partitioning column does not exist in the table.
column "<name>" is already a dimension
|The column is already used as a partitioning dimension.
cannot create a unique index without the column "<name>" (used in partitioning)
|Unique and primary key constraints must include all partitioning columns.
cannot have FOREIGN KEY constraints to hypertable "<name>"
|Foreign key constraints to hypertables are not supported.
cannot create hypertable for table "<name>" because it is part of a publication
|Tables in publications cannot be converted to hypertables.
invalid number of partitions: must be between 1 and 32767
|The number of hash partitions specified is out of valid range.
cannot specify both the number of partitions and an interval
|When using
by_hash, specify either the number of partitions or an interval, not both.
invalid interval type for <type> dimension
|The chunk interval type does not match the partitioning column type.
must be owner of hypertable "<name>"
|Only the table owner can convert it to a hypertable.