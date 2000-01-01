create_hypertable() (old interface)
Create a hypertable
Since 1.0.0
Creates a TimescaleDB hypertable from a PostgreSQL table (replacing the latter),
partitioned on time and with the option to partition on one or more other
columns. The PostgreSQL table cannot be an already partitioned table
(declarative partitioning or inheritance). In case of a non-empty table, it is
possible to migrate the data during hypertable creation using the
migrate_data
option, although this might take a long time and has certain limitations when
the table contains foreign key constraints (see below).
After creation, all actions, such as
ALTER TABLE,
SELECT, etc., still work
on the resulting hypertable.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable documentation.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Convert table
conditions to hypertable with just time partitioning on column
time:
Convert table
conditions to hypertable, setting
chunk_time_interval to 24 hours.
Convert table
conditions to hypertable. Do not raise a warning
if
conditions is already a hypertable:
Time partition table
measurements on a composite column type
report using a
time partitioning function. Requires an immutable function that can convert the
column value into a supported column value:
Time partition table
events, on a column type
jsonb (
event), which has
a top level key (
started) containing an ISO 8601 formatted timestamp:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Identifier of table to convert to hypertable.
time_column_name
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the column containing time values as well as the primary column to partition by.
partitioning_column
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|Name of an additional column to partition by. If provided, the
number_partitions argument must also be provided.
number_partitions
|INTEGER
|-
|✖
|Number of hash partitions to use for
partitioning_column. Must be > 0.
chunk_time_interval
|INTERVAL
7 days
|✖
|Event time that each chunk covers. Must be > 0. Default is 7 days.
create_default_indexes
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Whether to create default indexes on time/partitioning columns. Default is TRUE.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Whether to print warning if table already converted to hypertable or raise exception. Default is FALSE.
partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|The function to use for calculating a value’s partition.
associated_schema_name
|REGCLASS
_timescaledb_internal
|✖
|Name of the schema for internal hypertable tables. Default is
_timescaledb_internal.
associated_table_prefix
|TEXT
_hyper
|✖
|Prefix for internal hypertable chunk names. Default is
_hyper.
migrate_data
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to TRUE to migrate any existing data from the
relation table to chunks in the new hypertable. A non-empty table generates an error without this option. Large tables may take significant time to migrate. Defaults to FALSE.
time_partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|Function to convert incompatible primary time column values to compatible ones. The function must be
IMMUTABLE.
replication_factor
|INTEGER
|-
|✖
|Replication factor to use with distributed hypertable. If not provided, value is determined by the
timescaledb.hypertable_replication_factor_default GUC.
data_nodes
|ARRAY
|-
|✖
|This is the set of data nodes that are used for this table if it is distributed. This has no impact on non-distributed hypertables. If no data nodes are specified, a distributed hypertable uses all data nodes known by this instance.
distributed
|BOOLEAN
NULL
|✖
|Set to TRUE to create distributed hypertable. If not provided, value is determined by the
timescaledb.hypertable_distributed_default GUC. When creating a distributed hypertable, consider using
create_distributed_hypertable in place of
create_hypertable. Default is NULL.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the hypertable in TimescaleDB.
schema_name
|TEXT
|Schema name of the table converted to hypertable.
table_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the table converted to hypertable.
created
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE if the hypertable was created, FALSE when
if_not_exists is true and no hypertable was created.
If you use
SELECT * FROM create_hypertable(...) you get the return value
formatted as a table with column headings.
On failure, an error is returned:
|Error
|Description
|hypertable “{table_name}” not found
|The specified table does not exist
|permission denied for schema “{schema_name}“
|Insufficient permissions to access the schema
|must be owner of hypertable “{table_name}“
|Only the table owner can convert it to a hypertable
|permissions denied: cannot create chunks in schema “{schema_name}“
|Insufficient permissions on the associated schema for chunks
|table “{table_name}” is already a hypertable
|The table has already been converted to a hypertable
|table “{table_name}” is not empty
|The table contains data and
migrate_data is not set to true
|invalid partitioning function
|The specified partitioning function is not valid or has incorrect signature
The use of the
migrate_data argument to convert a non-empty table can
lock the table for a significant amount of time, depending on how much data is
in the table. It can also run into deadlock if foreign key constraints exist to
other tables.
When converting a normal SQL table to a hypertable, pay attention to how you handle constraints. A hypertable can contain foreign keys to normal SQL table columns, but the reverse is not allowed. UNIQUE and PRIMARY constraints must include the partitioning key.
The deadlock is likely to happen when concurrent transactions simultaneously try
to insert data into tables that are referenced in the foreign key constraints
and into the converting table itself. The deadlock can be prevented by manually
obtaining
SHARE ROW EXCLUSIVE lock on the referenced tables before calling
create_hypertable in the same transaction, see
PostgreSQL documentation
for the syntax.
The
time column supports the following data types:
|Description
|Types
|Timestamp
|TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ
|Date
|DATE
|Integer
|SMALLINT, INT, BIGINT
The type flexibility of the ‘time’ column allows the use of non-time-based values as the primary chunk partitioning column, as long as those values can increment.
For incompatible data types (for example,
jsonb) you can specify a function to
the
time_partitioning_func argument which can extract a compatible data type.
The units of
chunk_time_interval should be set as follows:
- For time columns having timestamp or DATE types, the
chunk_time_intervalshould be specified either as an
intervaltype or an integral value in microseconds.
- For integer types, the
chunk_time_intervalmust be set explicitly, as the database does not otherwise understand the semantics of what each integer value represents (a second, millisecond, nanosecond, etc.). So if your time column is the number of milliseconds since the UNIX epoch, and you wish to have each chunk cover 1 day, you should specify
chunk_time_interval => 86400000.
In case of hash partitioning (in other words, if
number_partitions is greater
than zero), it is possible to optionally specify a custom partitioning function.
If no custom partitioning function is specified, the default partitioning
function is used. The default partitioning function calls PostgreSQL‘s internal
hash function for the given type, if one exists. Thus, a custom partitioning
function can be used for value types that do not have a native PostgreSQL hash
function. A partitioning function should take a single
anyelement type
argument and return a positive
integer hash value. Note that this hash value
is not a partition ID, but rather the inserted value’s position in the
dimension’s key space, which is then divided across the partitions.
The time column in
create_hypertable must be defined as
NOT NULL. If this is
not already specified on table creation,
create_hypertable automatically adds
this constraint on the table when it is executed.