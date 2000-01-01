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detach_chunk()

Detach a chunk from a hypertable.

Since 2.21.0

Separate a chunk from a hypertable.

Hypertable structure with time-based partitioning into chunks

The chunk becomes a standalone hypertable with the same name and schema. All existing constraints and indexes on the chunk are preserved after detaching. Foreign keys are dropped.

In this initial release, you cannot detach a chunk that has been converted to the columnstore.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Detach a chunk from a hypertable:

CALL detach_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

CALL detach_chunk(
    chunk = '<chunk_name>'
);
NameTypeDescription
chunkREGCLASSName of the chunk to detach.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.