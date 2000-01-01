detach_chunk()
Detach a chunk from a hypertable.
Since 2.21.0
Separate a chunk from a hypertable.
The chunk becomes a standalone hypertable with the same name and schema. All existing constraints and indexes on the chunk are preserved after detaching. Foreign keys are dropped.
In this initial release, you cannot detach a chunk that has been converted to the columnstore.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Detach a chunk from a hypertable:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk to detach.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.