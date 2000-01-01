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detach_tablespaces()

Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable

Since 0.7.0

Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable. After issuing this command on a hypertable, it no longer has any tablespaces attached to it. New chunks are instead placed in the database’s default tablespace.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable conditions:

SELECT detach_tablespaces('conditions');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT detach_tablespaces(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>'
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Hypertable to detach the tablespace from.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
NameTypeDescription
detach_tablespacesINTEGERThe total number of tablespaces that were detached from the hypertable.