detach_tablespaces()
Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable
Since 0.7.0
Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable
Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable. After issuing this command on a hypertable, it no longer has any tablespaces attached to it. New chunks are instead placed in the database’s default tablespace.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable
conditions:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Hypertable to detach the tablespace from.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
|detach_tablespaces
|INTEGER
|The total number of tablespaces that were detached from the hypertable.