Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable. After issuing this command on a hypertable, it no longer has any tablespaces attached to it. New chunks are instead placed in the database’s default tablespace.

Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable conditions :

SELECT detach_tablespaces( 'conditions' );

The syntax is:

SELECT detach_tablespaces( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Hypertable to detach the tablespace from.