drop_chunk()
Drop a single chunk
Drop a single chunk from a hypertable.
drop_chunk() first validates the chunk status, then if it is safe to remove, it removes both the chunk
table and its entry from the chunk catalog.
You cannot drop compressed chunks directly.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Drop a specific chunk by name:
-
Drop a chunk using a variable:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|✔
|The name of the chunk to drop. You can use a schema-qualified name, such as
_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk. If the chunk is in the search path, you can use the unqualified name.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
Returns
true when the chunk is successfully dropped.