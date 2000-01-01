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hypertable_index_size()

Get the disk space used by a hypertable index

Since 0.2.0

Get the disk space used by an index on a hypertable, including the disk space needed to provide the index on all chunks. The size is reported in bytes.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get size of a specific index on a hypertable.

\d conditions_table
                     Table "public.conditions_table"
 Column |           Type           | Collation | Nullable | Default
--------+--------------------------+-----------+----------+---------
 time   | timestamp with time zone |           | not null |
 device | integer                  |           |          |
 volume | integer                  |           |          |
Indexes:
    "second_index" btree ("time")
    "test_table_time_idx" btree ("time" DESC)
    "third_index" btree ("time")


SELECT hypertable_index_size('second_index');


 hypertable_index_size
-----------------------
                163840


SELECT pg_size_pretty(hypertable_index_size('second_index'));


 pg_size_pretty
----------------
 160 kB

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT hypertable_index_size('<index_name>');
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
index_nameREGCLASS-Name of the index on a hypertable

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
hypertable_index_sizeBIGINTReturns the disk space used by the index

If the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation, NULL is returned.