hypertable_index_size()
Get the disk space used by a hypertable index
Since 0.2.0
If the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation,
Get the disk space used by an index on a hypertable, including the disk space needed to provide the index on all chunks. The size is reported in bytes.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get size of a specific index on a hypertable.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
index_name
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the index on a hypertable
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|hypertable_index_size
|BIGINT
|Returns the disk space used by the index
If the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation,
NULL is returned.