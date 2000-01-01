hypertable_size()
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate,
that is, the sum of the size for the table itself including chunks,
any indexes on the table, and any toast tables. The size is reported
in bytes. This is equivalent to computing the sum of
total_bytes
column from the output of
hypertable_detailed_size function.
When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the size information for a hypertable.
Get the size information for all hypertables.
Get the size information for a continuous aggregate.
Required argumentsSection titled “Required arguments”
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate to show size of.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
|hypertable_size
|BIGINT
|Total disk space used by the specified hypertable, including all indexes and TOAST data
NULL is returned if the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation.