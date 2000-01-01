merge_chunks()
Merge two or more chunks into one chunk
Merge two or more chunks into one.
The partition boundaries for the new chunk is the union of all partitions of the merged chunks. The new chunk retains the name, constraints, and triggers of the first chunk in the partition order.
You can only merge chunks that have directly adjacent partitions. It is not possible to merge chunks that have another chunk, or an empty range between them in any of the partitioning dimensions.
chunk merging has the following limitations. You cannot:
- Merge chunks with tiered data
- Write to chunks that are being merged
Concurrent modeSection titled “Concurrent mode”
When a merge is executed using the
concurrently option, other processes can
simultaneously read from the chunks being merged and insert into other chunks.
The merge happens across two transactions: the first one rewrites the chunks
into a temporary relation without taking any locks that prevent reads, while
the second transaction locks out all other operations before swapping the old
relations for the new one. The second operation completes quickly so it
should not significantly affect other operations.
If a concurrent merge fails or is aborted during the second transaction, the
temporary relation might be left on disk. This could consume significant disk
space. To clean up such non-completed merges, use the procedure
chunk_rewrite_cleanup().
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Merge two chunks:
-
Merge more than two chunks:
-
Merge two chunks concurrently, allowing reads:
-
Merge more than two chunks concurrently using
merge_chunks_concurrently():
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.
When you call
merge_chunks, you must specify either
chunk1 and
chunk2, or
chunks. You cannot use both
arguments.
The
concurrently option is only available for the two-chunk overload. To merge an array of chunks concurrently,
use
merge_chunks_concurrently() instead.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk1,
chunk2
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|The two chunks to merge in partition order
chunks
|REGCLASS[]
|-
|✖
|The array of chunks to merge in partition order
concurrently
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true to allow reads on the merging chunks. Only available for the two-chunk overload.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This procedure does not return a value. Upon successful completion, the specified chunks are merged into a single chunk.