merge_chunks_concurrently()
Merge two or more chunks into one chunk without blocking reads
Since 2.18.0
Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other
reads. The functionality is equivalent to
Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other
reads. The functionality is equivalent to
merge_chunks() with the
concurrently option set, although this procedure works with more than two
chunks. See
merge_chunks() for more information.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Merge three chunks, allowing concurrent reads:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunks
|REGCLASS[]
|-
|✖
|The array of chunks to merge in partition order
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This procedure does not return a value. Upon successful completion, the specified chunks are merged into a single chunk.