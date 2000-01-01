Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other reads. The functionality is equivalent to merge_chunks() with the concurrently option set, although this procedure works with more than two chunks. See merge_chunks() for more information.

Merge three chunks, allowing concurrent reads: CALL merge_chunks_concurrently( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' , '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' , '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_3_chunk' );

You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.

Name Type Default Required Description chunks REGCLASS[] - ✖ The array of chunks to merge in partition order

This procedure does not return a value. Upon successful completion, the specified chunks are merged into a single chunk.