move_chunk()
Move a chunk and its indexes to a different tablespace
TimescaleDB allows you to move data and indexes to different tablespaces. This allows you to move data to more cost-effective storage as it ages.
The
move_chunk function acts like a combination of the
PostgreSQL CLUSTER command and
PostgreSQL ALTER TABLE…SET TABLESPACE commands. Unlike
these PostgreSQL commands, however, the
move_chunk function uses lower lock
levels so that the chunk and hypertable are able to be read for most of the
process. This comes at a cost of slightly higher disk usage during the
operation. For a more detailed discussion of this capability, see the
documentation on managing storage with tablespaces.
You must be logged in as a super user, such as the
postgres user,
to use the
move_chunk() call.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of chunk to be moved
destination_tablespace
|NAME
|-
|✔
|Target tablespace for chunk being moved
index_destination_tablespace
|NAME
NULL
|✖
|Target tablespace for index associated with the chunk you are moving
reorder_index
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|The name of the index (on either the hypertable or chunk) to order by
verbose
|BOOLEAN
FALSE
|✖
|Setting to true displays messages about the progress of the move_chunk command.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.