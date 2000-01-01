TimescaleDB allows you to move data and indexes to different tablespaces. This allows you to move data to more cost-effective storage as it ages.

The move_chunk function acts like a combination of the PostgreSQL CLUSTER command and PostgreSQL ALTER TABLE…SET TABLESPACE commands. Unlike these PostgreSQL commands, however, the move_chunk function uses lower lock levels so that the chunk and hypertable are able to be read for most of the process. This comes at a cost of slightly higher disk usage during the operation. For a more detailed discussion of this capability, see the documentation on managing storage with tablespaces.

Note You must be logged in as a super user, such as the postgres user, to use the move_chunk() call.

SELECT move_chunk( chunk => '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_4_chunk' , destination_tablespace => 'tablespace_2' , index_destination_tablespace => 'tablespace_3' , reorder_index => 'conditions_device_id_time_idx' , verbose => TRUE );

The syntax is:

SELECT move_chunk( chunk = '<chunk_name>' , destination_tablespace = '<tablespace_name>' , index_destination_tablespace = '<tablespace_name>' , reorder_index = '<index_name>' , verbose = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of chunk to be moved destination_tablespace NAME - ✔ Target tablespace for chunk being moved index_destination_tablespace NAME NULL ✖ Target tablespace for index associated with the chunk you are moving reorder_index REGCLASS - ✖ The name of the index (on either the hypertable or chunk) to order by verbose BOOLEAN FALSE ✖ Setting to true displays messages about the progress of the move_chunk command.

This function returns void.