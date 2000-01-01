remove_reorder_policy()
Remove a reorder policy from a hypertable
Since 1.2.0
removes the existing reorder policy for the
Remove a policy to reorder a particular hypertable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
removes the existing reorder policy for the
conditions table if it exists.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable from which to remove the policy.
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
FALSE
|✖
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the reorder_policy does not exist. A notice is issued instead.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.