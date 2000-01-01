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remove_reorder_policy()

Remove a reorder policy from a hypertable

Since 1.2.0

Remove a policy to reorder a particular hypertable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT remove_reorder_policy('conditions', if_exists => true);

removes the existing reorder policy for the conditions table if it exists.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT remove_reorder_policy(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>',
    if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable from which to remove the policy.
if_existsBOOLEANFALSESet to true to avoid throwing an error if the reorder_policy does not exist. A notice is issued instead.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.