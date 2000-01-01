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set_integer_now_func()

Define the relationship between integer time values and actual time

Since 1.5.0

Override the now() date/time function used to set the current time in the integer time column in a hypertable. Many policies only apply to chunks of a certain age. integer_now_func determines the age of each chunk.

The function you set as integer_now_func has no arguments. It must be either:

  • IMMUTABLE: Use when you execute the query each time rather than prepare it prior to execution. The value for integer_now_func is computed before the plan is generated. This generates a significantly smaller plan, especially if you have a lot of chunks.

  • STABLE: integer_now_func is evaluated just before query execution starts. chunk pruning is executed at runtime. This generates a correct result, but may increase planning time.

set_integer_now_func does not work on tables where the time column type is TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Set the integer now function for a hypertable with a time column in unix time.

  • IMMUTABLE: when you execute the query each time:

    CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_immutable() returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL IMMUTABLE as $$  SELECT extract (epoch from now())::BIGINT $$;
    

    SELECT set_integer_now_func('hypertable_name', 'unix_now_immutable');

  • STABLE: for prepared statements:

    CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_stable() returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL STABLE AS $$ SELECT extract(epoch from now())::BIGINT $$;
    

    SELECT set_integer_now_func('hypertable_name', 'unix_now_stable');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT set_integer_now_func(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>',
    integer_now_func = '<function_name>',
    replace_if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-The hypertable integer_now_func is used in.
integer_now_funcREGPROC-A function that returns the current time set in each row in the time column in the hypertable.
replace_if_existsBOOLEANFALSESet to true to override integer_now_func when you have previously set a custom function.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.