set_integer_now_func()
Define the relationship between integer time values and actual time
Override the
now() date/time function used to
set the current time in the integer
time column in a hypertable. Many policies only apply to
chunks of a certain age.
integer_now_func determines the age of each chunk.
The function you set as
integer_now_func has no arguments. It must be either:
-
IMMUTABLE: Use when you execute the query each time rather than prepare it prior to execution. The value for
integer_now_funcis computed before the plan is generated. This generates a significantly smaller plan, especially if you have a lot of chunks.
-
STABLE:
integer_now_funcis evaluated just before query execution starts. chunk pruning is executed at runtime. This generates a correct result, but may increase planning time.
set_integer_now_func does not work on tables where the
time column type is
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, or
DATE.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Set the integer
now function for a hypertable with a time column in unix time.
-
IMMUTABLE: when you execute the query each time:
-
STABLE: for prepared statements:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The hypertable
integer_now_func is used in.
integer_now_func
|REGPROC
|-
|✔
|A function that returns the current time set in each row in the
time column in the hypertable.
replace_if_exists
|BOOLEAN
FALSE
|✖
|Set to
true to override
integer_now_func when you have previously set a custom function.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.