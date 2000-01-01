Override the now() date/time function used to set the current time in the integer time column in a hypertable. Many policies only apply to chunks of a certain age. integer_now_func determines the age of each chunk.

The function you set as integer_now_func has no arguments. It must be either:

IMMUTABLE : Use when you execute the query each time rather than prepare it prior to execution. The value for integer_now_func is computed before the plan is generated. This generates a significantly smaller plan, especially if you have a lot of chunks.

STABLE : integer_now_func is evaluated just before query execution starts. chunk pruning is executed at runtime. This generates a correct result, but may increase planning time.

set_integer_now_func does not work on tables where the time column type is TIMESTAMP , TIMESTAMPTZ , or DATE .

Set the integer now function for a hypertable with a time column in unix time.

IMMUTABLE : when you execute the query each time: CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_immutable () returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL IMMUTABLE as $$ SELECT extract (epoch from now ()):: BIGINT $$; SELECT set_integer_now_func( 'hypertable_name' , 'unix_now_immutable' );

STABLE : for prepared statements: CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_stable () returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL STABLE AS $$ SELECT extract(epoch from now ()):: BIGINT $$; SELECT set_integer_now_func( 'hypertable_name' , 'unix_now_stable' );

The syntax is:

SELECT set_integer_now_func( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' , integer_now_func = '<function_name>' , replace_if_exists = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ The hypertable integer_now_func is used in. integer_now_func REGPROC - ✔ A function that returns the current time set in each row in the time column in the hypertable. replace_if_exists BOOLEAN FALSE ✖ Set to true to override integer_now_func when you have previously set a custom function.

This function returns void.