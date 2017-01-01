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show_chunks()

Show the chunks belonging to a hypertable

Since 0.9.0

Get the list of chunks associated with a hypertable. This function accepts the same arguments as drop_chunks.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Get the list of all chunks associated with a table:

    SELECT show_chunks('conditions');

  • For hypertables with mixed-case names, include double quotes within the string literal:

    SELECT show_chunks('"MyMixedCaseTable"');

  • Or with schema qualification:

    SELECT show_chunks('public."MyMixedCaseTable"');

  • Get all chunks from the hypertable called conditions that are older than 3 months:

    SELECT show_chunks('conditions', older_than => INTERVAL '3 months');

  • Get all chunks from the hypertable called conditions created earlier than 3 months before:

    SELECT show_chunks('conditions', created_before => INTERVAL '3 months');

  • Get all chunks from the hypertable conditions created in the previous month:

    SELECT show_chunks('conditions', created_after => INTERVAL '1 month');

  • Get all chunks from the hypertable conditions created before 2017:

    SELECT show_chunks('conditions', older_than => DATE '2017-01-01');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT show_chunks(
    relation = '<hypertable_or_cagg_name>',
    older_than = <interval>,
    newer_than = <interval>,
    created_before = <interval>,
    created_after = <interval>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
relationREGCLASS-Hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to select chunks.
older_thanANY-Specification of cut-off point where any chunks older than this timestamp should be shown.
newer_thanANY-Specification of cut-off point where any chunks newer than this timestamp should be shown.
created_beforeANY-Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created before this timestamp should be shown.
created_afterANY-Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created after this timestamp should be shown.

The older_than and newer_than parameters can be specified in two ways:

  • interval type: The cut-off point is computed as now() - older_than and similarly now() - newer_than. An error is returned if an INTERVAL is supplied and the time column is not one of a TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE.

  • timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a TIMESTAMP / TIMESTAMPTZ / DATE or as a SMALLINT / INT / BIGINT. The choice of timestamp or integer must follow the type of the hypertable‘s time column.

The created_before and created_after parameters can be specified in two ways:

  • interval type: The cut-off point is computed as now() - created_before and similarly now() - created_after. This uses the chunk creation time for the filtering.

  • timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a TIMESTAMP / TIMESTAMPTZ / DATE or as a SMALLINT / INT / BIGINT. The choice of integer value must follow the type of the hypertable‘s partitioning column. Otherwise the chunk creation time is used for the filtering.

When both older_than and newer_than arguments are used, the function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For example, specifying newer_than => 4 months and older_than => 3 months shows all chunks between 3 and 4 months old. Similarly, specifying newer_than => '2017-01-01' and older_than => '2017-02-01' shows all chunks between ‘2017-01-01’ and ‘2017-02-01’. Specifying parameters that do not result in an overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.

When both created_before and created_after arguments are used, the function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For example, specifying created_after => 4 months and created_before => 3 months shows all chunks created between 3 and 4 months from now. Similarly, specifying created_after => '2017-01-01' and created_before => '2017-02-01' shows all chunks created between ‘2017-01-01’ and ‘2017-02-01’. Specifying parameters that do not result in an overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.

Note

The created_before/created_after parameters cannot be used together with older_than/newer_than.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
show_chunksREGCLASSName of the chunk matching the criteria

This function returns a set of rows, one for each chunk that matches the specified criteria.

On failure, an error is returned:

ErrorDescription
invalid hypertable or continuous aggregateThe specified relation is not a valid hypertable or continuous aggregate
invalid time rangeThe specified time range parameters do not result in a valid overlapping range