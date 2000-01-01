show_tablespaces()
Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable
Since 0.7.0
Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|hypertable to show attached tablespaces for.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|show_tablespaces
|NAME
|The name of each tablespace attached to the hypertable. Returns one row per attached tablespace.
The function returns a set of tablespace names. If no tablespaces are attached to the hypertable, the function returns an empty result set.