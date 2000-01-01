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show_tablespaces()

Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable

Since 0.7.0

Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT * FROM show_tablespaces('conditions');


 show_tablespaces
------------------
 disk1
 disk2

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT show_tablespaces(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>'
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-hypertable to show attached tablespaces for.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
show_tablespacesNAMEThe name of each tablespace attached to the hypertable. Returns one row per attached tablespace.

The function returns a set of tablespace names. If no tablespaces are attached to the hypertable, the function returns an empty result set.