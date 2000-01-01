Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable.

SELECT * FROM show_tablespaces( 'conditions' ); show_tablespaces ------------------ disk1 disk2

The syntax is:

SELECT show_tablespaces( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ hypertable to show attached tablespaces for.

Column Type Description show_tablespaces NAME The name of each tablespace attached to the hypertable. Returns one row per attached tablespace.

The function returns a set of tablespace names. If no tablespaces are attached to the hypertable, the function returns an empty result set.