split_chunk()
Split a large chunk at a specific point in time.
Since 2.18.0
Split a large chunk at a specific point in time. If you do not specify the timestamp to split at, the chunk is split equally.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Split a chunk at a specific time:
-
Split a chunk in two:
For example, If the chunk duration is, 24 hours, the following command splits
chunk_1into two chunks of 12 hours each.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the chunk to split.
split_at
|”any”
NULL
|✖
|The point at which to split the chunk. Accepts TIMESTAMPTZ for time-based dimensions or INTEGER for integer-based dimensions. If not specified, the chunk is split in half.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.