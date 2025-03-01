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split_chunk()

Split a large chunk at a specific point in time.

Since 2.18.0

Split a large chunk at a specific point in time. If you do not specify the timestamp to split at, the chunk is split equally.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Split a chunk at a specific time:

    CALL split_chunk('chunk_1', split_at => '2025-03-01 00:00');

  • Split a chunk in two:

    For example, If the chunk duration is, 24 hours, the following command splits chunk_1 into two chunks of 12 hours each.

    CALL split_chunk('chunk_1');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

CALL split_chunk(
    chunk = '<chunk_name>',
    split_at = <split_point>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunkREGCLASS-Name of the chunk to split.
split_at”any”NULLThe point at which to split the chunk. Accepts TIMESTAMPTZ for time-based dimensions or INTEGER for integer-based dimensions. If not specified, the chunk is split in half.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.