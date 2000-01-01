Informational views overview
The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place
TimescaleDB makes complex database features like partitioning and data retention easy to use with our comprehensive APIs. TimescaleDB works hard to provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place.
These informational views query TimescaleDB‘s internal catalog, system tables that store metadata about your database objects, configurations, and jobs. When you create a hypertable, add a retention policy, or schedule a job, TimescaleDB registers this information in its catalog. The views provide a convenient, user-friendly interface to access this metadata without directly querying internal tables.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get all hypertables in your databaseSection titled “Get all hypertables in your database”
View all hypertables with their size and compression status:
Check chunk information for a hypertableSection titled “Check chunk information for a hypertable”
View all chunks for a specific hypertable:
Monitor background jobsSection titled “Monitor background jobs”
View all scheduled jobs and their next execution time:
Check job execution historySection titled “Check job execution history”
View recent job runs and their success/failure status:
View continuous aggregate detailsSection titled “View continuous aggregate details”
Get information about all continuous aggregates:
Available viewsSection titled “Available views”
Hypertable and chunk informationSection titled “Hypertable and chunk information”
timescaledb_information.chunks: get metadata about hypertable chunks
timescaledb_information.dimensions: get information on the dimensions of hypertables
timescaledb_information.hypertables: get metadata about hypertables
Columnstore informationSection titled “Columnstore information”
timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings: get information about columnstore settings for all chunks
timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings: get information about columnstore settings for all hypertables
Continuous aggregatesSection titled “Continuous aggregates”
timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates: get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates
Jobs and policiesSection titled “Jobs and policies”
timescaledb_information.job_errors: get information about background job errors
timescaledb_information.job_history: get information about background job execution
timescaledb_information.job_stats: get information and statistics about automatically run jobs
timescaledb_information.jobs: get information about all jobs registered with the automatic scheduler
timescaledb_experimental.policies: get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates