Informational views overview

TimescaleDB makes complex database features like partitioning and data retention easy to use with our comprehensive APIs. TimescaleDB works hard to provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place.

These informational views query TimescaleDB‘s internal catalog, system tables that store metadata about your database objects, configurations, and jobs. When you create a hypertable, add a retention policy, or schedule a job, TimescaleDB registers this information in its catalog. The views provide a convenient, user-friendly interface to access this metadata without directly querying internal tables.

Get all hypertables in your database Section titled “Get all hypertables in your database”

View all hypertables with their size and compression status:

SELECT hypertable_name, num_dimensions, num_chunks, compression_enabled FROM timescaledb_information . hypertables ;

Check chunk information for a hypertable Section titled “Check chunk information for a hypertable”

View all chunks for a specific hypertable:

SELECT chunk_name, range_start, range_end, is_compressed FROM timescaledb_information . chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'conditions' ORDER BY range_start DESC ;

Monitor background jobs Section titled “Monitor background jobs”

View all scheduled jobs and their next execution time:

SELECT job_id, application_name, schedule_interval, next_start FROM timescaledb_information . jobs ORDER BY next_start;

Check job execution history Section titled “Check job execution history”

View recent job runs and their success/failure status:

SELECT job_id, last_run_started_at, last_successful_finish, last_run_status, total_runs, total_failures FROM timescaledb_information . job_stats ORDER BY last_run_started_at DESC LIMIT 10 ;

View continuous aggregate details Section titled “View continuous aggregate details”

Get information about all continuous aggregates:

SELECT view_name, view_definition, materialized_only, compression_enabled, finalized FROM timescaledb_information . continuous_aggregates ;

Hypertable and chunk information Section titled “Hypertable and chunk information”

timescaledb_information.chunks : get metadata about hypertable chunks

: get metadata about hypertable chunks timescaledb_information.dimensions : get information on the dimensions of hypertables

: get information on the dimensions of hypertables timescaledb_information.hypertables : get metadata about hypertables

timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings : get information about columnstore settings for all chunks

: get information about columnstore settings for all chunks timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings : get information about columnstore settings for all hypertables

timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates : get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates

Jobs and policies Section titled “Jobs and policies”