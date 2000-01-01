timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings
Get information about settings on each chunk in the columnstore
Since 2.18.0
Retrieve the compression settings for each chunk in the columnstore.
Samples
To retrieve information about settings:
-
Show settings for all chunks in the columnstore:
Returns:
-
Find all chunk columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:
Returns:
Returns
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|The name of the hypertable in the columnstore.
chunk
REGCLASS
|The name of the chunk in the
hypertable.
segmentby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to segment the
hypertable.
orderby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to order the data in the
hypertable, along with the ordering and
NULL ordering information.
index
JSONB
|The sparse index details.