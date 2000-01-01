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timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings

Get information about settings on each chunk in the columnstore

Since 2.18.0

Retrieve the compression settings for each chunk in the columnstore.

Samples

To retrieve information about settings:

  • Show settings for all chunks in the columnstore:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings

    Returns:

    hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby
    ------------+-------+-----------+---------
    measurements | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk| | "time" DESC

  • Find all chunk columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:

    SELECT *
    FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings
    WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';

    Returns:

    hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby
    ------------+-------+-----------+---------
    metrics | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_3_chunk | metric_id | "time"

Returns

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSThe name of the hypertable in the columnstore.
chunkREGCLASSThe name of the chunk in the hypertable.
segmentbyTEXTThe list of columns used to segment the hypertable.
orderbyTEXTThe list of columns used to order the data in the hypertable, along with the ordering and NULL ordering information.
indexJSONBThe sparse index details.