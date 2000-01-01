timescaledb_information.chunks
Get metadata about hypertable chunks
Since 0.1.0
If the chunk‘s primary dimension is of a time datatype,
Get metadata about the chunks of hypertables.
This view shows metadata for the chunk‘s primary time-based dimension. For information about a hypertable‘s secondary dimensions, the dimensions view should be used instead.
If the chunk‘s primary dimension is of a time datatype,
range_start and
range_end are set. Otherwise, if the primary dimension type is integer based,
range_start_integer and
range_end_integer are set.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get information about the chunks of a hypertable.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
chunk_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the chunk
chunk_name
|TEXT
|Name of the chunk
primary_dimension
|TEXT
|Name of the column that is the primary dimension
primary_dimension_type
|REGTYPE
|Type of the column that is the primary dimension
range_start
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Start of the range for the chunk‘s dimension
range_end
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|End of the range for the chunk‘s dimension
range_start_integer
|BIGINT
|Start of the range for the chunk‘s dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
range_end_integer
|BIGINT
|End of the range for the chunk‘s dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
is_compressed
|BOOLEAN
|Is the chunk in the columnstore?
chunk_tablespace
|TEXT
|Tablespace used by the chunk
chunk_creation_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|The time when this chunk was created for data addition