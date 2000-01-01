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timescaledb_information.chunks

Get metadata about hypertable chunks

Since 0.1.0

Get metadata about the chunks of hypertables.

This view shows metadata for the chunk‘s primary time-based dimension. For information about a hypertable‘s secondary dimensions, the dimensions view should be used instead.

If the chunk‘s primary dimension is of a time datatype, range_start and range_end are set. Otherwise, if the primary dimension type is integer based, range_start_integer and range_end_integer are set.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get information about the chunks of a hypertable.

CREATE TABLESPACE tablespace1 location '/usr/local/pgsql/data1';


CREATE TABLE hyper_int (a_col integer, b_col integer, c integer);
SELECT create_hypertable('hyper_int', by_range('a_col', 10));
CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION integer_now_hyper_int() returns int LANGUAGE SQL STABLE as $$ SELECT coalesce(max(a_col), 0) FROM hyper_int $$;
SELECT set_integer_now_func('hyper_int', 'integer_now_hyper_int');


INSERT INTO hyper_int SELECT generate_series(1,5,1), 10, 50;


SELECT attach_tablespace('tablespace1', 'hyper_int');
INSERT INTO hyper_int VALUES( 25 , 14 , 20), ( 25, 15, 20), (25, 16, 20);


SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunks WHERE hypertable_name = 'hyper_int';


-[ RECORD 1 ]----------+----------------------
hypertable_schema      | public
hypertable_name        | hyper_int
chunk_schema           | _timescaledb_internal
chunk_name             | _hyper_7_10_chunk
primary_dimension      | a_col
primary_dimension_type | integer
range_start            |
range_end              |
range_start_integer    | 0
range_end_integer      | 10
is_compressed          | f
chunk_tablespace       |
-[ RECORD 2 ]----------+----------------------
hypertable_schema      | public
hypertable_name        | hyper_int
chunk_schema           | _timescaledb_internal
chunk_name             | _hyper_7_11_chunk
primary_dimension      | a_col
primary_dimension_type | integer
range_start            |
range_end              |
range_start_integer    | 20
range_end_integer      | 30
is_compressed          | f
chunk_tablespace       | tablespace1

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
NameTypeDescription
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema name of the hypertable
hypertable_nameTEXTTable name of the hypertable
chunk_schemaTEXTSchema name of the chunk
chunk_nameTEXTName of the chunk
primary_dimensionTEXTName of the column that is the primary dimension
primary_dimension_typeREGTYPEType of the column that is the primary dimension
range_startTIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONEStart of the range for the chunk‘s dimension
range_endTIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONEEnd of the range for the chunk‘s dimension
range_start_integerBIGINTStart of the range for the chunk‘s dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
range_end_integerBIGINTEnd of the range for the chunk‘s dimension, if the dimension type is integer based
is_compressedBOOLEANIs the chunk in the columnstore?
chunk_tablespaceTEXTTablespace used by the chunk
chunk_creation_timeTIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONEThe time when this chunk was created for data addition