timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates

hypertable_schema TEXT Schema of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view

hypertable_name TEXT Name of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view

view_schema TEXT Schema for continuous aggregate view

view_name TEXT User supplied name for continuous aggregate view

view_owner TEXT Owner of the continuous aggregate view

materialized_only BOOLEAN Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view

compression_enabled BOOLEAN Is compression enabled for the continuous aggregate view?

materialization_hypertable_schema TEXT Schema of the underlying materialization table

materialization_hypertable_name TEXT Name of the underlying materialization table