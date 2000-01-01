timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates
Get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates
Since 1.3.0
Get metadata and settings information for continuous aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Name of the hypertable from the continuous aggregate view
view_schema
|TEXT
|Schema for continuous aggregate view
view_name
|TEXT
|User supplied name for continuous aggregate view
view_owner
|TEXT
|Owner of the continuous aggregate view
materialized_only
|BOOLEAN
|Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view
compression_enabled
|BOOLEAN
|Is compression enabled for the continuous aggregate view?
materialization_hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the underlying materialization table
materialization_hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Name of the underlying materialization table
view_definition
|TEXT
SELECT query for continuous aggregate view