timescaledb_information.dimensions
Get information on the dimensions of hypertables
Returns information about the dimensions of a hypertable. hypertables can be partitioned on a range of different dimensions. By default, all hypertables are partitioned on time, but it is also possible to partition on other dimensions in addition to time.
For hypertables that are partitioned solely on time,
timescaledb_information.dimensions returns a single row of metadata. For
hypertables that are partitioned on more than one dimension, the call returns a
row for each dimension.
For time-based dimensions, the metadata returned indicates the integer datatype,
such as BIGINT, INTEGER, or SMALLINT, and the time-related datatype, such as
TIMESTAMPTZ, TIMESTAMP, or DATE. For space-based dimension, the metadata
returned specifies the number of
num_partitions.
If the hypertable uses time data types, the
time_interval column is defined.
Alternatively, if the hypertable uses integer data types, the
integer_interval
and
integer_now_func columns are defined.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get information about the dimensions of hypertables.
Get information about dimensions of a hypertable that has two time-based dimensions.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
dimension_number
|BIGINT
|Dimension number of the hypertable, starting from 1
column_name
|TEXT
|Name of the column used to create this dimension
column_type
|REGTYPE
|Type of the column used to create this dimension
dimension_type
|TEXT
|Is this a time based or space based dimension
time_interval
|INTERVAL
|Time interval for primary dimension if the column type is a time datatype
integer_interval
|BIGINT
|Integer interval for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype
integer_now_func
|TEXT
|`integer_now“ function for primary dimension if the column type is an integer datatype
num\_partitions\
|SMALLINT
|Number of partitions for the dimension