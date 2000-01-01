Get metadata information about hypertables.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Get information about a hypertable.

CREATE TABLE metrics ( time timestamptz , device int , temp float ); SELECT create_hypertable( 'metrics' , 'time' ); SELECT * from timescaledb_information . hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'metrics' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] -----------+------------------------- hypertable_schema | public hypertable_name | metrics owner | sven num_dimensions | 1 num_chunks | 0 compression_enabled | f tablespaces | NULL primary_dimension | time primary_dimension_type | timestamp with time zone