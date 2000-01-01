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timescaledb_information.hypertables

Get metadata about hypertables

Since 0.1.0

Get metadata information about hypertables.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get information about a hypertable.

CREATE TABLE metrics(time timestamptz, device int, temp float);
SELECT create_hypertable('metrics','time');


SELECT * from timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'metrics';


-[ RECORD 1 ]-----------+-------------------------
hypertable_schema       | public
hypertable_name         | metrics
owner                   | sven
num_dimensions          | 1
num_chunks              | 0
compression_enabled     | f
tablespaces             | NULL
primary_dimension       | time
primary_dimension_type  | timestamp with time zone

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
NameTypeDescription
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema name of the hypertable
hypertable_nameTEXTTable name of the hypertable
ownerTEXTOwner of the hypertable
num_dimensionsSMALLINTNumber of dimensions
num_chunksBIGINTNumber of chunks
compression_enabledBOOLEANIs compression enabled on the hypertable?
tablespacesTEXTTablespaces attached to the hypertable
primary_dimensionTEXTName of the primary (time) dimension column
primary_dimension_typeTEXTData type of the primary dimension column