timescaledb_information.hypertables
Get metadata about hypertables
Since 0.1.0
Get metadata information about hypertables.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get information about a hypertable.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
owner
|TEXT
|Owner of the hypertable
num_dimensions
|SMALLINT
|Number of dimensions
num_chunks
|BIGINT
|Number of chunks
compression_enabled
|BOOLEAN
|Is compression enabled on the hypertable?
tablespaces
|TEXT
|Tablespaces attached to the hypertable
primary_dimension
|TEXT
|Name of the primary (time) dimension column
primary_dimension_type
|TEXT
|Data type of the primary dimension column