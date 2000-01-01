timescaledb_information.job_errors
Get information about background job errors
Shows information about runtime errors encountered by jobs run by the automation framework. This includes custom jobs and jobs run by policies created to manage data retention, continuous aggregates, columnstore, and other automation policies. For more information about automation policies, see the policies section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
See information about recent job failures:
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|The ID of the background job created to implement the policy
proc_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_name
|TEXT
|Name of the function or procedure executed by the job
pid
|INTEGER
|The process ID of the background worker executing the job. This is
NULL in the case of a job crash
start_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Start time of the job
finish_time
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Time when error was reported
sqlerrcode
|TEXT
|The error code associated with this error, if any. See the official PostgreSQL documentation for a full list of error codes
err_message
|TEXT
|The detailed error message
Error retention policySection titled “Error retention policy”
The informational view
timescaledb_information.job_errors is defined on top
of the table
_timescaledb_internal.job_errors in the internal schema. To
prevent this table from growing too large, a system background job
Error Log Retention Policy [2] is enabled by default,
with this configuration:
On TimescaleDB and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, the owner of the error
retention job is
tsdbadmin. In an on-premise installation, the owner of the
job is the same as the extension owner.
The owner of the retention job can alter it and delete it.
For example, the owner can change the retention interval like this: