timescaledb_information.jobs
Get information about all jobs registered with the automatic scheduler
Since 1.2.0
Shows information about all jobs registered with the automation framework.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Shows a job associated with the refresh policy for continuous aggregates:
Find all jobs related to compression policies (before TimescaleDB v2.20):
Find all jobs related to columnstore policies (TimescaleDB v2.20 and later):
Find custom jobs:
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Name
|Type
|Description
job_id
INTEGER
|The ID of the background job
application_name
TEXT
|Name of the policy or job
schedule_interval
INTERVAL
|The interval at which the job runs. Defaults to 24 hours
max_runtime
INTERVAL
|The maximum amount of time the job is allowed to run by the background worker scheduler before it is stopped
max_retries
INTEGER
|The number of times the job is retried if it fails
retry_period
INTERVAL
|The amount of time the scheduler waits between retries of the job on failure
proc_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the function or procedure executed by the job
proc_name
TEXT
|Name of the function or procedure executed by the job
owner
TEXT
|Owner of the job
scheduled
BOOLEAN
|Set to
true to run the job automatically
fixed_schedule
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
true for jobs executing at fixed times according to a schedule interval and initial start
config
JSONB
|Configuration passed to the function specified by
proc_name at execution time
next_start
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Next start time for the job, if it is scheduled to run automatically
initial_start
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Time the job is first run and also the time on which execution times are aligned for jobs with fixed schedules
hypertable_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable. Set to
NULL for a job
hypertable_name
TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable. Set to
NULL for a job
check_schema
TEXT
|Schema name of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated
check_name
TEXT
|Name of the optional configuration validation function, set when the job is created or updated