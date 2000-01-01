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timescaledb_experimental.policies

Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates

Early access 2.10.0

The policies view provides information on all policies set on continuous aggregates.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Select from the timescaledb_experimental.policies table to view it:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_experimental.policies;

Example of the returned output:

-[ RECORD 1 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 hour
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate
config            | {"end_offset": 1, "start_offset", 10, "mat_hypertable_id": 2}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
-[ RECORD 2 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 day
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_compression
config            | {"hypertable_id": 2, "compress_after", 11}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2
-[ RECORD 3 ]--------------------------------------------------------------------
relation_name     | mat_m1
relation_schema   | public
schedule_interval | @ 1 day
proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
proc_name         | policy_retention
config            | {"drop_after": 20, "hypertable_id": 2}
hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
relation_nameTEXTName of the continuous aggregate
relation_schemaTEXTSchema of the continuous aggregate
schedule_intervalINTERVALHow often the policy job runs
proc_schemaTEXTSchema of the policy job
proc_nameTEXTName of the policy job
configJSONBConfiguration details for the policy job
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_nameTEXTName of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view