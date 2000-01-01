The policies view provides information on all policies set on continuous aggregates.

Only policies applying to continuous aggregates are shown in this view. Policies applying to regular hypertables or regular materialized views are not displayed.

Select from the timescaledb_experimental.policies table to view it:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_experimental . policies ;

Example of the returned output:

- [ RECORD 1 ] -------------------------------------------------------------------- relation_name | mat_m1 relation_schema | public schedule_interval | @ 1 hour proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate config | { "end_offset" : 1 , "start_offset" , 10 , "mat_hypertable_id" : 2 } hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 - [ RECORD 2 ] -------------------------------------------------------------------- relation_name | mat_m1 relation_schema | public schedule_interval | @ 1 day proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_compression config | { "hypertable_id" : 2 , "compress_after" , 11 } hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 - [ RECORD 3 ] -------------------------------------------------------------------- relation_name | mat_m1 relation_schema | public schedule_interval | @ 1 day proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_retention config | { "drop_after" : 20 , "hypertable_id" : 2 } hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2