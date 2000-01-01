timescaledb_experimental.policies
Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates
Early access 2.10.0
The
Select from the
The
policies view provides information on all policies set on continuous aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Select from the
timescaledb_experimental.policies table to view it:
Example of the returned output:
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
relation_name
|TEXT
|Name of the continuous aggregate
relation_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the continuous aggregate
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|How often the policy job runs
proc_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the policy job
proc_name
|TEXT
|Name of the policy job
config
|JSONB
|Configuration details for the policy job
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Name of the hypertable that contains the actual data for the continuous aggregate view