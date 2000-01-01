Jobs and automation overview
TimescaleDB API reference for jobs. Includes SQL functions for adding, altering, deleting, and running a job
Jobs allow you to run functions and procedures implemented in a language of your choice on a schedule within Timescale. This allows automatic periodic tasks that are not covered by existing policies and even enhancing existing policies with additional functionality.
The following APIs and views allow you to manage the jobs that you create and get details around automatic jobs used by other TimescaleDB functions like continuous aggregate refresh policies and data retention policies. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a job that runs every hourSection titled “Create a job that runs every hour”
Create a procedure and schedule it to run automatically:
Create a job with configuration parametersSection titled “Create a job with configuration parameters”
Pass configuration to your job using JSONB:
Alter a job scheduleSection titled “Alter a job schedule”
Change when a job runs:
Manually run a jobSection titled “Manually run a job”
Trigger a job immediately outside of its schedule:
Delete a jobSection titled “Delete a job”
Remove a job from the scheduler:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
add_job(): add a job to run a function or procedure automatically
alter_job(): alter a job that is scheduled to run automatically
delete_job(): delete a job from the automatic scheduler
run_job(): manually run a job