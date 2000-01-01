Jobs and automation overview

Jobs allow you to run functions and procedures implemented in a language of your choice on a schedule within Timescale. This allows automatic periodic tasks that are not covered by existing policies and even enhancing existing policies with additional functionality.

The following APIs and views allow you to manage the jobs that you create and get details around automatic jobs used by other TimescaleDB functions like continuous aggregate refresh policies and data retention policies. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.

Create a job that runs every hour Section titled “Create a job that runs every hour”

Create a procedure and schedule it to run automatically:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE cleanup_old_data(job_id int , config jsonb) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ BEGIN DELETE FROM metrics WHERE time < NOW () - INTERVAL '90 days' ; RAISE NOTICE 'Cleanup completed for job %' , job_id; END $$; SELECT add_job( 'cleanup_old_data' , '1 hour' );

Create a job with configuration parameters Section titled “Create a job with configuration parameters”

Pass configuration to your job using JSONB:

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE aggregate_metrics(job_id int , config jsonb) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ DECLARE threshold int : = config ->> 'threshold' ; BEGIN INSERT INTO daily_summary SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' , time ), location , AVG ( value ) FROM metrics WHERE value > threshold GROUP BY 1 , 2 ; END $$; SELECT add_job( 'aggregate_metrics' , '1 day' , config => '{"threshold": 100}' );

Alter a job schedule Section titled “Alter a job schedule”

Change when a job runs:

SELECT alter_job( 1000 , schedule_interval => INTERVAL '2 hours' );

Manually run a job Section titled “Manually run a job”

Trigger a job immediately outside of its schedule:

CALL run_job( 1000 );

Delete a job Section titled “Delete a job”

Remove a job from the scheduler:

SELECT delete_job( 1000 );