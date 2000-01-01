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delete_job()

Delete a job from the automatic scheduler

Community Since 1.2.0

Delete a job registered with the automation framework. This works for jobs as well as policies.

If the job is currently running, the process is terminated.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Delete the job with the job id 1000:

SELECT delete_job(1000);

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT delete_job(
    job_id = <job_id>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
job_idINTEGER-TimescaleDB background job id

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.