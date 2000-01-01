delete_job()
Delete a job from the automatic scheduler
Community Since 1.2.0
Delete a job registered with the automation framework. This works for jobs as well as policies.
If the job is currently running, the process is terminated.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Delete the job with the job id 1000:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|TimescaleDB background job id
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.