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Delete a job registered with the automation framework. This works for jobs as well as policies.

If the job is currently running, the process is terminated.

Delete the job with the job id 1000:

SELECT delete_job( 1000 );

The syntax is:

SELECT delete_job( job_id = < job_id > );

Name Type Default Required Description job_id INTEGER - ✔ TimescaleDB background job id

This function returns void.