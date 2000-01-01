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run_job()

Manually run a job

Community Since 1.2.0

Run a previously registered job in the current session. This works for job as well as policies. Since run_job is implemented as stored procedure it cannot be executed inside a SELECT query but has to be executed with CALL.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Set log level shown to client to DEBUG1 and run the job with the job ID 1000:

SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1;
CALL run_job(1000);

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

CALL run_job(
    job_id = <job_id>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
job_idINTEGER-TimescaleDB background job ID

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.