run_job()
Manually run a job
Community Since 1.2.0
Run a previously registered job in the current session.
This works for job as well as policies.
Since
Set log level shown to client to
Run a previously registered job in the current session.
This works for job as well as policies.
Since
run_job is implemented as stored procedure it cannot be executed
inside a SELECT query but has to be executed with
CALL.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Set log level shown to client to
DEBUG1 and run the job with the job ID 1000:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|TimescaleDB background job ID
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.