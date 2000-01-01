 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

generate_uuidv7()

Generate a version 7 UUID based on current time

Since 2.23.0

Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time.

The UUID contains a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts, followed by random bits.

You can use this function to generate a time-ordered series of UUIDs suitable for use in a time-partitioned column in TimescaleDB.

UUIDv7 structure with microsecond-precision timestamp

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time

    SELECT generate_uuidv7();
               generate_uuidv7
    --------------------------------------
     019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98

  • Insert a generated UUIDv7 object

    INSERT INTO alerts VALUES (generate_uuidv7(), 'high CPU');

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
generate_uuidv7UUIDA UUIDv7 object based on the current time with random bits.