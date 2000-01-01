Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time.

The UUID contains a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts, followed by random bits.

You can use this function to generate a time-ordered series of UUIDs suitable for use in a time-partitioned column in TimescaleDB.

Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time SELECT generate_uuidv7(); generate_uuidv7 -------------------------------------- 019913ce - f124 - 7835 - 96c7 - a2df691caa98

Insert a generated UUIDv7 object INSERT INTO alerts VALUES (generate_uuidv7(), 'high CPU' );