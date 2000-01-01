generate_uuidv7()
Generate a version 7 UUID based on current time
Since 2.23.0
Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time.
The UUID contains a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts, followed by random bits.
You can use this function to generate a time-ordered series of UUIDs suitable for use in a time-partitioned column in TimescaleDB.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
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Generate a UUIDv7 object based on the current time
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Insert a generated UUIDv7 object
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
generate_uuidv7
|UUID
|A UUIDv7 object based on the current time with random bits.