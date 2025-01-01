Create a UUIDv7 object from a PostgreSQL timestamp and random bits.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

SELECT to_uuidv7(ts) FROM generate_series ( '2025-01-01:00:00:00' :: timestamptz , '2025-01-01:00:00:03' :: timestamptz , '1 microsecond' ::interval) ts;

The syntax is:

SELECT to_uuidv7( timestamp = <timestamptz> );

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object