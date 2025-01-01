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to_uuidv7()

Create a version 7 UUID from a Postgres timestamp

Since 2.23.0

Create a UUIDv7 object from a PostgreSQL timestamp and random bits.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

UUIDv7 structure with microsecond-precision timestamp

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT to_uuidv7(ts)
FROM generate_series('2025-01-01:00:00:00'::timestamptz, '2025-01-01:00:00:03'::timestamptz, '1 microsecond'::interval) ts;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT to_uuidv7(
    timestamp = <timestamptz>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
to_uuidv7UUIDA UUIDv7 object created from the input timestamp with random bits.