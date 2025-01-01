to_uuidv7()
Create a version 7 UUID from a Postgres timestamp
Since 2.23.0
Create a UUIDv7 object from a PostgreSQL timestamp and random bits.
ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
to_uuidv7
|UUID
|A UUIDv7 object created from the input timestamp with random bits.