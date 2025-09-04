Create a UUIDv7 object from a PostgreSQL timestamp for use in range queries.

ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.

The random bits of the UUID are set to zero in order to create a “lower” boundary UUID. For example, you can use the returned UUIDs to find all rows with UUIDs where the timestamp is less than the boundary UUID’s timestamp.

Create a boundary UUID from a timestamp : SELECT to_uuidv7_boundary( '2025-09-04 11:01' ); Returns something like: to_uuidv7_boundary -------------------------------------- 019913f5-30e0-7000-8000-000000000000

Use a boundary UUID to find all UUIDs with a timestamp below '2025-09-04 10:00' : SELECT * FROM uuid_events WHERE event_id < to_uuidv7_boundary( '2025-09-04 10:00' );

The syntax is:

SELECT to_uuidv7_boundary( ts = <timestamptz> );

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object