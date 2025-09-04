to_uuidv7_boundary()
Create a version 7 "boundary" UUID from a Postgres timestamp
Since 2.23.0
Create a UUIDv7 object from a PostgreSQL timestamp for use in range queries.
ts is converted to a UNIX timestamp split into millisecond and sub-millisecond parts.
The random bits of the UUID are set to zero in order to create a “lower” boundary UUID. For example, you can use the returned UUIDs to find all rows with UUIDs where the timestamp is less than the boundary UUID’s timestamp.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Create a boundary UUID from a timestamp:
Returns something like:
-
Use a boundary UUID to find all UUIDs with a timestamp below
'2025-09-04 10:00':
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The timestamp used to return a UUIDv7 object
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
to_uuidv7_boundary
|UUID
|A boundary UUIDv7 object with random bits set to zero, suitable for use in range queries.