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uuid_timestamp()

Extract a Postgres timestamp from a version 7 UUID

Since 2.23.0

Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.

uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction. This fraction is used to construct the PostgreSQL timestamp.

UUIDv7 structure with microsecond-precision timestamp

To include the sub-millisecond fraction in the returned timestamp, call uuid_timestamp_micros.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT uuid_timestamp('019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98');

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp
----------------------------
 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316+02

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT uuid_timestamp(
    uuid = <uuid>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
uuidUUID-The UUID object to extract the timestamp from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
uuid_timestampTIMESTAMPTZThe timestamp extracted from the UUIDv7 object with millisecond precision.