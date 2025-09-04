uuid_timestamp_micros()
Extract a Postgres timestamp with microsecond precision from a version 7 UUID
Since 2.23.0
Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.
Unlike
Unless
Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object.
uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.
Unlike
uuid_timestamp, the microsecond part of
uuid is used to construct a
PostgreSQL timestamp with microsecond precision.
Unless
uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use
uuid_timestamp.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Returns something like:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
uuid
|UUID
|-
|✔
|The UUID object to extract the timestamp from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
uuid_timestamp_micros
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The timestamp extracted from the UUIDv7 object with microsecond precision.