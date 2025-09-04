Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object. uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.

Unlike uuid_timestamp , the microsecond part of uuid is used to construct a PostgreSQL timestamp with microsecond precision.

Unless uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use uuid_timestamp .

SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros( '019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98' );

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp_micros ------------------------------- 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316512+02

The syntax is:

SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros( uuid = < uuid > );

Name Type Default Required Description uuid UUID - ✔ The UUID object to extract the timestamp from