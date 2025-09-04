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uuid_timestamp_micros()

Extract a Postgres timestamp with microsecond precision from a version 7 UUID

Since 2.23.0

Extract a PostgreSQL timestamp with time zone from a UUIDv7 object. uuid contains a millisecond unix timestamp and an optional sub-millisecond fraction.

Unlike uuid_timestamp, the microsecond part of uuid is used to construct a PostgreSQL timestamp with microsecond precision.

Unless uuid is known to encode a valid sub-millisecond fraction, use uuid_timestamp.

UUIDv7 structure with microsecond-precision timestamp

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros('019913ce-f124-7835-96c7-a2df691caa98');

Returns something like:

uuid_timestamp_micros
-------------------------------
 2025-09-04 10:19:13.316512+02

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT uuid_timestamp_micros(
    uuid = <uuid>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
uuidUUID-The UUID object to extract the timestamp from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
uuid_timestamp_microsTIMESTAMPTZThe timestamp extracted from the UUIDv7 object with microsecond precision.