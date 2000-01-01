TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference
Analyze anything you have stored as time-series data, including IoT devices, IT systems, marketing analytics, user behavior, financial metrics, and cryptocurrency.
Approximate count distinct
Estimate the number of distinct values in a dataset, also known as cardinality estimation
Statistical and regression analysis
Functions for statistical analysis and linear regression on time-series data
Minimum and maximum
Find the smallest and largest values in a dataset
Financial analysis
Perform analysis of financial asset data
Percentile approximation
Estimate percentile values and percentile ranks using memory-efficient approximation algorithms
Counters and gauges
Functions for analyzing monotonic counters and gauge metrics
Time-weighted calculations
Calculate time-weighted summary statistics for unevenly sampled data
Downsampling
Functions for downsampling time-series data to visualize trends while preserving visual similarity
Timevector
Functions for working with time-series data as ordered sequences of time-value pairs
Frequency analysis
Functions for analyzing the frequency of values in time-series data
State tracking
Functions for tracking state transitions and system liveness over time
Saturating math
Perform saturating math operations on integers
TimescaleDB Toolkit extends TimescaleDB with additional hyperfunctions for advanced time-series analysis. For hyperfunctions included by default in TimescaleDB, see the TimescaleDB hyperfunctions documentation.