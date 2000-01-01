Approximate count distinct overview

For large datasets and datasets with high cardinality (many distinct values), this can be much more efficient in both CPU and memory than an exact count using count(DISTINCT) .

The estimation uses the hyperloglog++ algorithm. If you aren’t sure what parameters to set for the hyperloglog , try using the approx_count_distinct aggregate, which sets some reasonable default values.

This function group uses the two-step aggregation pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function, hyperloglog , it also includes the alternate aggregate function approx_count_distinct . Both produce a hyperloglog aggregate, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in this group.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Roll up two hyperloglogs Section titled “Roll up two hyperloglogs”

The first hyperloglog buckets the integers from 1 to 100,000, and the second hyperloglog buckets the integers from 50,000 to 150,000. Accounting for overlap, the exact number of distinct values in the combined set is 150,000.

Calling distinct_count on the rolled-up hyperloglog yields a final value of 150,552, so the approximation is off by only 0.368%:

SELECT distinct_count( rollup (logs)) FROM ( ( SELECT hyperloglog( 4096 , v:: text ) logs FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ) v) UNION ALL ( SELECT hyperloglog( 4096 , v:: text ) FROM generate_series ( 50000 , 150000 ) v) ) hll;

Output:

distinct_count ---------------- 150552

Approximate relative errors Section titled “Approximate relative errors”

These are the approximate errors for each bucket size:

precision registers (bucket size) error column size (in bytes) 4 16 0.2600 12 5 32 0.1838 24 6 64 0.1300 48 7 128 0.0919 96 8 256 0.0650 192 9 512 0.0460 384 10 1024 0.0325 768 11 2048 0.0230 1536 12 4096 0.0163 3072 13 8192 0.0115 6144 14 16384 0.0081 12288 15 32768 0.0057 24576 16 65536 0.0041 49152 17 131072 0.0029 98304 18 262144 0.0020 196608

hyperloglog() : aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting

approx_count_distinct() : aggregate data into a hyperloglog without specifying the number of buckets

distinct_count() : estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog

: estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog stderror() : estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog