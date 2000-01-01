Approximate count distinct overview
Estimate the number of distinct values in a dataset, also known as cardinality estimation
For large datasets and datasets with high cardinality (many distinct values), this can be much more efficient in
both CPU and memory than an exact count using
count(DISTINCT).
The estimation uses the
hyperloglog++ algorithm. If you aren’t
sure what parameters to set for the
hyperloglog, try using the
approx_count_distinct aggregate, which sets some
reasonable default values.
This function group uses the two-step aggregation
pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function,
hyperloglog, it also includes the alternate aggregate function
approx_count_distinct. Both produce a hyperloglog aggregate, which can then be used with the
accessor and rollup functions in
this group.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Roll up two hyperloglogsSection titled “Roll up two hyperloglogs”
The first hyperloglog buckets the integers from 1 to 100,000, and the second hyperloglog buckets the integers from 50,000 to 150,000. Accounting for overlap, the exact number of distinct values in the combined set is 150,000.
Calling
distinct_count on the rolled-up hyperloglog yields a final value of
150,552, so the approximation is off by only 0.368%:
Output:
Approximate relative errorsSection titled “Approximate relative errors”
These are the approximate errors for each bucket size:
|precision
|registers (bucket size)
|error
|column size (in bytes)
|4
|16
|0.2600
|12
|5
|32
|0.1838
|24
|6
|64
|0.1300
|48
|7
|128
|0.0919
|96
|8
|256
|0.0650
|192
|9
|512
|0.0460
|384
|10
|1024
|0.0325
|768
|11
|2048
|0.0230
|1536
|12
|4096
|0.0163
|3072
|13
|8192
|0.0115
|6144
|14
|16384
|0.0081
|12288
|15
|32768
|0.0057
|24576
|16
|65536
|0.0041
|49152
|17
|131072
|0.0029
|98304
|18
|262144
|0.0020
|196608
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
hyperloglog(): aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting
Alternate aggregateSection titled “Alternate aggregate”
approx_count_distinct(): aggregate data into a hyperloglog without specifying the number of buckets
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
distinct_count(): estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog
stderror(): estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple hyperloglogs