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Approximate count distinct overview

Estimate the number of distinct values in a dataset, also known as cardinality estimation

For large datasets and datasets with high cardinality (many distinct values), this can be much more efficient in both CPU and memory than an exact count using count(DISTINCT).

The estimation uses the hyperloglog++ algorithm. If you aren’t sure what parameters to set for the hyperloglog, try using the approx_count_distinct aggregate, which sets some reasonable default values.

This function group uses the two-step aggregation pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function, hyperloglog, it also includes the alternate aggregate function approx_count_distinct. Both produce a hyperloglog aggregate, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in this group.

Two-step aggregation

Section titled “Two-step aggregation”

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

  1. More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
  2. Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
  3. Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
  4. Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Roll up two hyperloglogs

Section titled “Roll up two hyperloglogs”

The first hyperloglog buckets the integers from 1 to 100,000, and the second hyperloglog buckets the integers from 50,000 to 150,000. Accounting for overlap, the exact number of distinct values in the combined set is 150,000.

Calling distinct_count on the rolled-up hyperloglog yields a final value of 150,552, so the approximation is off by only 0.368%:

SELECT distinct_count(rollup(logs))
FROM (
    (SELECT hyperloglog(4096, v::text) logs FROM generate_series(1, 100000) v)
    UNION ALL
    (SELECT hyperloglog(4096, v::text) FROM generate_series(50000, 150000) v)
) hll;

Output:

 distinct_count
----------------
         150552

Approximate relative errors

Section titled “Approximate relative errors”

These are the approximate errors for each bucket size:

precisionregisters (bucket size)errorcolumn size (in bytes)
4160.260012
5320.183824
6640.130048
71280.091996
82560.0650192
95120.0460384
1010240.0325768
1120480.02301536
1240960.01633072
1381920.01156144
14163840.008112288
15327680.005724576
16655360.004149152
171310720.002998304
182621440.0020196608

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Aggregate

Section titled “Aggregate”
  • hyperloglog(): aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting

Alternate aggregate

Section titled “Alternate aggregate”

Accessors

Section titled “Accessors”
  • distinct_count(): estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog
  • stderror(): estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog

Rollup

Section titled “Rollup”
  • rollup(): combine multiple hyperloglogs